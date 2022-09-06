Missing inmate returns to NDCS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (22-58)

CONTACT Laura Strimple, Chief of Staff

OFFICE 402-479-5713 | laura.strimple@nebraska.gov



September 3, 2022 (Lincoln, Neb.) – An inmate who failed to return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) from his job in the community, is back in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS). Kelcey Schrage #214693 disappeared while at work on Thursday, September 1, 2022. He returned to NDCS on his own Friday, September 2.

Schrage started his sentence on March 17, 2022. He was sentenced to two years on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) out of Madison County. He has a tentative release date of February 10, 2023.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

###