Royal Canin Wins "Outstanding Website" from WebAwards Competition

Royal Canin Wins 2022 WebAward Outstanding Website Award

The longest-running website award competition, dedicated to naming the best websites, honors a true B2B digital transformation

Past and present team members have contributed to the great success of our B2B platform over the last 7 years. I could not be prouder to lead this product and team!”
— Ashley Peth
CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xngage LLC, a digital commerce services company specializing in ecommerce and website development, is pleased that its client, Royal Canin, was lauded with a prestigious website award. The Royal Canin B2B eCommerce Portal received an Outstanding Website Award for the 2022 WebAward Competition.

The Web Marketing Association is the producer of the WebAward Competition. Now in its 25th year, the WebAward program is the longest running annual website award competition dedicated to naming the best websites in 96 industries using independent judges, while setting the standard of excellence for all website development.

“It is an honor to accept this 2022 award on behalf of Royal Canin for Outstanding Website,” states Ashley Peth, Royal Canin Digital Demand Solutions – B2B Product Lead. “Past and present team members have contributed to the great success of our B2B platform over the last 7 years. I could not be prouder to lead this product and team! I look forward to what the future holds for B2B, and especially with Xngage’s partnership, our digital transformation will continue to evolve.”

Xngage, a co-developer of the website, is honored to partner with the Royal Canin team. “This is truly a team effort,” states Joe Albrecht, Xngage Managing Partner. The digital solution, leveraging the Optimizely B2B Commerce Platform, leveraged the right technologies. “From improved ordering processes to better invoice and order management, the B2B buyer was at the heart of this digital experience transformation.”

With new customized recommendations and live chat functions, users have benefitted from personalized service. And this has helped veterinarians spend more time with patients, as well as help increase sales for Royal Canin. This website also continues to elevate Royal Canin as a leader in animal health and science.

Xngage, LLC is a professional services firm focused on digital commerce success in B2B for manufacturers and distributors. They fuse digital strategy with execution, deliver innovation, and promote cloud adoption to transform client technology ecosystems. For more information visit www.xngage.com.

