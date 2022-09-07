BioRegenx Announces Study Using GlycoCheck that Links Psoriasis with Endothelial Glycocalyx Health
CHATTANOOGA, TN, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BioRegenx, Inc. and its subsidiary Microvascular Health Solutions, LLC (MVHS) based in Alpine, Utah, announce that a new peer-reviewed study has been published using GlycoCheck™, a FDA registered Class 1 medical testing device, exclusively distributed worldwide by MVHS. The study, titled Endothelial glycocalyx and microvascular perfusion is associated with carotid intima-media thickness and impaired myocardial deformation in psoriatic disease, concludes that endothelial glycocalyx thickness is reduced in patients with psoriasis and is associated with impaired coronary and myocardial function, and vascular atherosclerosis. The study was published in the Journal of Human Hypertension by Dr. Ignatios Ikonomidis and his research team from the National & Kapodistrian University of Athens and Attikon University Hospital in Athens, Greece.
The study, using GlycoCheck™ endothelial glycocalyx testing technology, measured glycocalyx barrier properties in psoriasis, as well as their correlation with coronary microcirculatory function and markers of myocardial deformation and atherosclerosis (carotid intima-media thickness, cIMT). Dr. Hans Vink, the inventor of Endocalyx Pro™ and Chief Science Officer and co-founder of BioRegenx, and one of the world’s leading researchers of endothelial glycocalyx health said “This paper confirms that for patients who have a damaged glycocalyx there is reduced capillary density. An increase in glycocalyx damage is associated with reduced coronary flow reserve. The loss of capillary density is related to worsened properties of the left ventricle and increased intima-media thickness, concluding that an increase in glycocalyx damage can be correlated with impaired heart function.”
“This paper sheds a new light on psoriasis as an outward expression of what’s happening at the cardiovascular level,” said Robert M. Long, co-founder of GlycoCheck B.V. and CEO of Microvascular Health Solutions LLC, a BioRegenx subsidiary. Mr. Long adds that “skin problems such as psoriasis are an early warning sign of glycocalyx damage and the loss of microcirculation. Not long after we launched Endocalyx Pro™, in a few months we had patients contacting us and sharing the unintended benefit that long-term psoriasis was disappearing.” Mr. Long added, “after this psoriasis study by Dr. Ikonomidis was published, we discussed the links between cardiovascular disease and psoriasis and the positive outcomes reported to us from Endocalyx Pro™. That launched another double-blind placebo study titled The effect of dietary intervention on endothelial glycocalyx integrity and microvascular perfusion in patients with psoriatic disease. The study is underway, and we hope to see improvements for patients with psoriasis and improvements in cardiovascular markers. We believe this has a potential benefit for millions of people worldwide.”
Endocalyx Pro is quickly gaining recognition as the tested product clinically shown to restore, regenerate, and protect the endothelial glycocalyx. The number of healthcare practitioners who now recommend Endocalyx Pro in their clinics is quickly growing.
About BioRegenx
BioRegenx, Inc., (BioRegenx.com) is a holding company with four subsidiaries, Microvascular Health Solutions, LLC, MyBodyRx, LLC, NuLife Sciences, Inc. and Regenr8, Inc. BioRegenx was created to integrate leading-edge companies into one synergistic platform offering 360-degree solutions, which include leading edge testing technologies and nutraceutical solutions. Testing technologies include the breakthrough GlycoCheck™, developed by GlycoCheck, B.V. and exclusively distributed by Microvascular Health Solutions, and TruEpigentics DNA and epigenetic testing. Nutraceuticals include the patented Endocalyx Pro™ and additional synergistic dietary supplements sold under the MyBodyRx brand. The customer base of BioRegenx subsidiaries includes medical professionals, brand partners, and consumers from throughout North America.
Safe Harbor
This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of BioRegenx, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and BioRegenx, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.
William Resides
BioRegenx
+1 800-398-9842
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn