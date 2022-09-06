Governor Carney Announces Sales Agreement for New Wilmington Library Location

WILMINGTON, Del.— Governor Carney today announced that the State of Delaware has entered into a sales agreement for a new Wilmington Library. The site, located at 3905 North Market Street, is the current site of the vintage Saab dealership. The construction of the new library, which will provide ample land for site development and increased parking needs, will be funded through approximately $22M that was secured in Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Bond Bill and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

“Libraries have evolved to meet the needs of communities, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Carney. “This new library in Wilmington will provide services to the surrounding community, benefitting families and children for generations. This could not have been made possible without the work of various stakeholders. Thank you to our Congressional delegation who secured American Rescue Plan Act funds, members of the General Assembly who ensured funding for library infrastructure through the Bond Bill, and the community leaders who advocated for this.”

“When we invest in our libraries, we are investing in children and families of all walks of life,” said Secretary of State Jeff Bullock. “No other public institution but libraries can assist someone looking for employment, provide health and social services, and connect individuals to critical resources all in one place. Through this much-needed investment, we are setting a pathway for success for the greater Wilmington community.”

State Librarian Dr. Annie Norman led the initiative to procure the site, working closely with state legislators, leadership at the existing Wilmington Library, and other community advocates.

“This agreement is a huge milestone in our effort to revitalize the community through a state-of-the-art Wilmington Library,” said State Librarian Dr. Annie Norman. “This investment will make a significant difference to the Wilmington community and is a testament to the leadership and hard work of all stakeholders who made this possible.”

“Libraries help bridge inequities in our communities,” said State Senator Darius Brown. “Reimagining our libraries is paramount to helping our young folks who are falling through the cracks of our education system and as a result, ending up on the streets. This investment is about giving our children in marginalized communities better opportunities to succeed.”

“I’m grateful that our work to build a new Wilmington Library is one step closer,” said State Representative Nmandi Chukwuocha. “There is a close correlation between libraries, literacy levels, and crime in our country. By investing in this new library, we’re working to improve graduation rates while reducing the crime rate on our streets so that more kids end up on a path to successful lives and prosperous careers. Smart investments like these are powerful to change our communities for the better.”

“We’re shaping a new future with this investment—an investment that will both spur economic development in the City of Wilmington as well as enhance our youth’s wellbeing,” said Jamar Rahming, North Wilmington Library Director. “Libraries are hubs for children to read, learn about the arts, and explore different cultures. They’re also connectors to different services and resources for adults and families. By providing our community with 21st Century infrastructure, we are providing them with the tools to thrive and become proactive citizens in our societies. I can’t think of a better investment for our youth and families, and I am thankful for all the individuals who worked tirelessly to get us to this point.”

The Delaware Division of Libraries, a state agency dedicated to unleashing the potential in all Delawareans in partnership with Delaware Libraries, offers free access to the online catalog (https://delawarelibraries.org); Wi-Fi; computers/internet; eBooks; programs/workshops; community partnerships; and more. Delaware Libraries and First Lady Tracey Quillen Carney’s First Chance initiative promote the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. In Delaware’s Imagination Library program, children ages birth up to their fifth birthday receive a free book in the mail each month. The purpose is to instill the habit of reading, and create the library habit, too.

