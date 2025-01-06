State of Delaware Offices Will Be Closed on Monday, January 6, 2025



Severe Weather Conditions & Emergencies Alert State of Delaware offices in all three counties will be closed on Monday, January 6, 2025, during the regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Non-essential employees are not to report to work for this period. Essential employees designated for severe weather are to report as scheduled.



