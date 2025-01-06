State of Delaware Offices Will Be Closed on Monday, January 6, 2025 Through 11:59 p.m.



Severe Weather Conditions & Emergencies Alert State of Delaware offices in all three counties will remain closed on Monday, January 6, 2025, through 11:59 p.m. for non-essential employees. Essential employees designated for severe weather are to report as scheduled.



