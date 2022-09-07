Elemaster S.p.A. and Great Product Ventures, Inc. Announce a Strategic Partnership
Elemaster S.p.A. and Great Product Ventures, Inc. Announce a Strategic Partnership to support and accelerate innovative Companies & Startups in the US Market
Elemaster is excited to partner with Great Product Ventures and the team that Jonathan Ramaci has assembled.”USA AND ITALY, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elemaster S.p.A., a leading mechatronics Service Provider of design and manufacturing services of high-tech electronic equipment, and Great Product, a venture development firm that builds, funds and grows European companies in North America, announced a strategic partnership focused on supporting their respective companies’s portfolio for successful industrialization, manufac-turing and commercialization of products in the United States. This alliance allows Elemaster to ex-pand its international client’s portfolio, and to Great Product to boost client companies go-to-market capability thanks to Elemaster’s unique range of services.
— Valentina Cogliati, President & CEO of Elemaster Group
Great Product is a U.S. venture development firm with a unique business model to build, fund and grow European companies in North America. Great Product’s founder has worked with innovative startups in Europe for the past fifteen years and the firm is born out of an appreciation for European innovation and the need to couple that innovation with capital and huge commercial markets. Through its numerous affiliations and associations, Great Product gives companies immediate access to a large network of qualified investors, venture capital firms and Fortune 1000 companies. Great Product’s team is made up of proven entrepreneurs and experts in the critical areas of intellectual property, finance, US government regulations, business development, sales and marketing.
Elemaster S.p.A., thanks to its distinctive know-how of the processes, today supports its Customers overseeing the entire life cycle of an electronic product: Original Design Manufacturing supported by its International Design Centers (R&D division, made up of over 60 engineers all over the world), PCB manufacturing, wiring production, Electronic manufacturing services, mechatronic services including Turnkey solutions, Logistics and After sales service. Elemaster stands on the market as a One Stop Shop for its Customers, who are major global players in high-tech sectors, such as Railways, Avion-ics, Medical, Automotive, Industrial and Energy, not to mention new market niches such as systems for testing semiconductors and the production of MEMS. Elemaster was founded in 1978, and since then has experienced exponential growth of revenues and has relentlessly built its global presence in Europe, America, Africa and Asia. Today Elemaster has plants in Italy, Romania, Germany, Belgium, Tunisia, India, China and the United States.
“Elemaster is excited to partner with Great Product Ventures and the team that Jonathan Ramaci has assembled” said Valentina Cogliati, President & CEO of Elemaster Group.
She added, “Creating the right collaborations and partnerships is essential for the constant growth of Elemaster. We want to bring our services to more and more innovative companies and startups and Great Product represents a perfect partner to support us in this mission”.
Jonathan Ramaci, Founder & CEO of Great Product, adds, “Elemaster is at the apex of the Italian industrial scenario, with an exceptional team and an outstanding infrastructure at global level”. Mr. Ramaci further added that, “Elemaster is the perfect partner to support Great Product’s model to build, fund and grow European companies in North America. There has never been a better time for innovative European Companies to expand overseas, as the U.S. market continues to experience a significant growth.”
About Elemaster S.p.A.
Learn more at www.elemaster.com/en
About Great Product Ventures, Inc.
Great Product Ventures, Inc. (GPV) is a venture development firm whose mission is to identify the top European Companies to commercialize and fund in North America. Great Product has assembled a team that wholly supports our portfolio companies and is comprised of subject matter experts in medical technology and devices, renewable energy, retail products, and smart mobility. The Company focuses on commercialization through its supporting expertise in funding, intellectual property, FDA regulations, finance, marketing and government relations. Great Product has offices in Cambridge, MA, Miami, FL, Rome, Italy and Milan, Italy.
Learn more at www.greatproduct.com
