New York Businessman to Enter Towing Hall of Fame
Charles Schmidt of C. Schmidt & Sons, Roslyn, NY, to be inducted into the International Towing and Recovery Hall of Fame this fall.
Charles Schmidt has been a lifelong student and advocate of the towing industry.”CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum announced that Charles "Chuck" Schmidt of Roslyn, NY, will be honored in October as a national towing industry leader, one of 10 to be recognized this year.
— Nomination statement
Schmidt is president of C. Schmidt & Sons, and for 50 years has guided the towing community by serving in leadership roles in a number of towing organizations, including the Empire State Towing Association and the Towing and Recovery Association of America (TRAA), the industry's national group. For several years he also served as a member of the board of directors of the International Towing and Recovery Museum, to which he loaned a vintage Holmes 110 tow truck that currently is on display.
"Charles Schmidt has been a lifelong student and advocate of the towing industry," states his official nomination.
He started his career by joining his family's garage business, growing the business by obtaining towing contracts with local authorities. At the same time, Schmidt volunteered with many towing organizations, making his first connection with the Professional Wrecker Operators Association in his home base of Long Island, NY, eventually serving as its president.
Schmidt later helped merge the Interstate Towing Association (ITA) into the TRAA. ITA represents Interstate Commerce Commission-certified towing operators. "Chuck helped perform an important service for the industry by helping to merge the ITA into TRAA, providing leadership at ITA for a smooth transition."
He also has helped advise local towing companies in nearby towns through his role on towing advisory boards. "He is an outspoken advocate for his state towing industry and on a national level."
The Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum will honor Charles Schmidt of Schmidt & Sons, Roslyn, NY, on October 8, 2022, at the Westin Chattanooga during a special induction ceremony that will also include towing legends from around the U.S., Australia, France and Japan. The event takes place each year during the organization's annual Museum Weekend.
The Hall of Fame tradition began in 1986, when the towing and recovery industry realized it was time to honor the professional individuals who have made a difference in the industry. Each leader must have at least 20 years of experience. The Hall of Fame has grown to include over 300 distinguished towing professionals from around the world.
The International Towing & Recovery Hall of Fame and Museum was founded over 20 years ago by towing company owners and operators. It is based in Chattanooga, TN, considered the birthplace of the towing and recovery industry.
