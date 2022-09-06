Road Closures and Updates Due to Rain
Dunmore, PA – Below you will find the updated road closures and restrictions due to the ongoing rain storm:
|UPDATES
|County
|State Route/Exit/Mile Marker
|Township
|Beginning Location
|Ending Location
|Closure/Restriction
|Reason
|Estimated Date of Reopening
|Estimated Time of Reopening
|Wyoming
|1027
|Nicholson Township
|Mary Pratt Road
|Jones Road
|Closed
|Downed Tree in Wires
|Sept. 6, 2022
|4:00 PM
|CONTINUED CLOSINGS/RESTRICTIONS
|County
|State Route/Exit/Mile Marker
|Township
|Beginning Intersection
|Ending Intersection
|Closure/Restriction
|Reason
|Estimated Date of Reopening
|Estimated Time of Reopening
|Luzerne
|309
|Wright Township
|Church Road
|South Main Road
|Closed
|Downed Tree in Wires
|Sept. 6, 2022
|4:00 PM
Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
