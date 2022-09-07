Myers-Holum Announces Gold Sponsorship of SuiteWorld 2022

Myers-Holum helps enterprises streamline operations, financials and business processes.

Myers-Holum shares its NetSuite expertise at the 11th annual conference for NetSuite customers and partners

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Myers-Holum today announced it will be a Gold sponsor at SuiteWorld 2022, Oracle NetSuite’s largest celebration for customers and partners that takes place September 27-30, 2022 at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas & On Air. This year’s theme is “Full Suite Ahead” with the conference promising four energy-packed days filled with networking opportunities and educational programming that will help NetSuite customers, partners, and developers discover new ways to leverage the full power of the suite.

At SuiteWorld, Myers-Holum will host events, demos, and a speaking session. During the speaking session, “Building Meaningful SaaS Metrics on NetSuite Analytics Warehouse,” conference attendees will have the opportunity to learn how Myers-Holum customers leverage NetSuite ERP and NetSuite Analytics Warehouse.

“NetSuite Analytics Warehouse is helping drive deeper insights for our ERP clients. It’s easy, flexible, and scalable,” said Mark Myers, president and founder of Myers-Holum. “We help our clients integrate the solution with other business systems to uncover insights across their business.”

SuiteWorld will feature keynotes from NetSuite executives – including Evan Goldberg, NetSuite co-founder and executive vice president, and Gary Wiessinger, senior vice president of product management – that showcase how organizations are leveraging the power of NetSuite and unveil new product announcements.

SuiteWorld will also include:

• Success stories from organizations that have used NetSuite to gain the visibility, control, and agility needed to adapt to changing market conditions and run their businesses better

• Strategy and technical sessions, including pre-event training, across NetSuite product areas and key business themes across different industries

• Networking opportunities with NetSuite partners, customers, executives, and product experts in the SuiteWorld Expo

• NetSuite TV, a live broadcast brought to in-person & On Air attendees from the SuiteWorld Expo floor featuring interviews with customers, executives, thought leaders and more

To learn more, please visit us at BOOTH #916 in the SuiteWorld Expo.

About SuiteWorld

Hosted by Oracle NetSuite, SuiteWorld is the industry’s premier cloud ERP conference of the year being held at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas & On Air September 27-30. The 11th annual celebration of NetSuite customers and partners features a gathering of industry peers and product experts who run organizations leveraging the power of NetSuite.

For registration and additional details, please visit www.netsuitesuiteworld.com. To join the SuiteWorld conversation on social media, please use #SuiteWorld.

About Myers-Holum, Inc.

Myers-Holum, Inc. (MHI) is a privately held enterprise systems, data integration and financial infrastructure platform consulting firm founded in 1981, in NY, NY. An award-winning leader in delivering NetSuite, Stripe, Boomi and Google Cloud Platform solutions, Myers-Holum helps enterprises streamline operations, financials and business processes. Contact Us to discuss your next project.

