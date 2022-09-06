Acumen International Shortlisted for the GPA Global Payroll Awards 2022
Acumen's Global Payroll Calculator is nominated for GPA's Payroll Innovation Award 2022
Honor to be shortlisted for a 3d time by the GPA Awards 2022 as a leading Global EOR Service Provider. Our Express Global Employment Platform's a suite of innovative tools helping companies go global.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acumen International was shortlisted for two prestigious categories of the Global Payroll Association Awards 2022:
- Employer of Record Organization of the Year 2022;
- Payroll Innovation Award 2022.
The Global Payroll Association (GPA), the leading professional organization for businesses that manage global payroll and international HR, annually recognizes some of the best global payroll and HR service providers worldwide at their GPA Summit. This year's GPA will host the Summit in Dublin, Ireland, on September 22nd, 2022. The Summit provides an opportunity to discuss global employment and payroll industry trends, challenges, and perspectives.
Each year, the GPA recognizes and awards the most prominent individuals, teams, and business entities for excellence in the global HR and payroll space, in 13 distinct categories. To be eligible for the GPA Awards 2022, each company must show excellence across all aspects of its business through various criteria. These include superior performance in the global employment arena, deep global payroll management and compliance expertise, knowledge of local legislation, and a solid commitment to meeting clients’ needs for payroll technology.
It is not the first time that Acumen has earned the recognition of our industry peers for outstanding performance on the HR international, global employment, and payroll stages. The GPA previously recognized Acumen International as a Global PEO of the Year in 2020, but the company has not been content to rest on its laurels. The GPA Award 2022 nominations mark Acumen's commitment to staying ahead of industry trends and providing comprehensive and innovative solutions for the global employment industry.
To be in the running for both awards is a huge achievement. However, this year the competition is stiffer than ever, with Acumen International up against global giants like Google and Experian. In particular, Acumen's Global Payroll Calculator (GPC) has caught the attention of industry colleagues as an innovative solution for businesses operating on a global scale.
Acumen International's Global Payroll Calculator was selected as a nominee for Payroll Innovation Award 2022 because it represents a fundamental shift in how global payroll information is processed. Through its intuitive interface, combined with advanced data-wrangling capabilities, GPC streamlines and simplifies global payroll calculations from every corner of the globe.
Global payroll administration can be complex and ever-changing, with various rules and regulations that employers must follow to ensure compliance. Determining employment cost and tax liability across multiple jurisdictions requires significant time and effort to calculate and data-wrangle. Different legal entities and filing groups add to the complexity.
Such key variables can include everything from tax apportionment and modifications to employee benefits and compensation provisioning to tax adjustments and paid time off that affect tax filing. Managing all of these elements simultaneously can be a challenge, but it is necessary to maintain a compliant payroll and make sure that everything is accounted for correctly.
The Global Payroll Calculator (GPC) by Acumen International, an integral part of the Express Global Employment Platform, is a powerful and easy-to-use SaaS solution that helps international employers instantly and accurately estimate the total employment costs for a local and foreign workforce in 190 countries.
The GPC considers local taxes, payroll, benefits, hiring practices, compliance requirements, and other labor-related issues, empowering businesses to make well-informed and confident global hiring decisions and accelerate operations.
As the world continues to globalize, businesses must change how they operate to stay ahead of the competition. The C-suite leaders are expected to take a more strategic approach to global expansion and employment.
Acumen International’s team invested significant time, resources, and intellectual capacity into reimagining each step of the global employment journey, including entity setup options, third-party employment models, total employment cost calculations, multi-jurisdiction hiring, and compliant processes.
Acumen’s experts focused heavily on inserting technology tools to supplement human effort, replacing manual input with automation, and allowing global employment professionals to spend their time on high-value areas.
As a result, Acumen International has developed the Express Global Employment (EGE) Platform — a more efficient, cost-effective, and compliant global employment solution for its clients and network partners.
The regulatory employment law landscape is continuously changing and becoming more complex, making it difficult for multinational companies to ensure compliance. The EGE Platform aims to help C-level executives and international employment professionals navigate the complexities of the global expansion journey, make informed decisions, and avoid risks such as tax, non-compliance, employee misclassification, and permanent establishment risks across multiple jurisdictions.
The Express Global Employment Platform is intended to provide expert advice, guidelines, and summaries of the employment laws and compliance regulations for hiring and dismissing employees, managing independent contractors, and immigration rules in 190 countries. The Platform eliminates the need for pesky details while ensuring accuracy and employment compliance!
Express Global Employment Platform allows streamlining global payroll processing, benefits, and tax administration, making it easy to manage employee and contractor information in one place.
Nick Ganzha, CEO and founder of Acumen International, says:
“It is an honor to be shortlisted for a third time by the GPA Awards 2022. No company can be successful without a great team behind it. At Acumen International, we believe that our people are our most valuable asset. We work hard to support, empower and motivate them so they can keep growing. This commitment sets us apart and drives us to achieve more.
Acumen International is on a fast track to success. Our Express Global Employment Platform is a massive leap forward, putting us at the forefront of the global employment industry. We have a robust roadmap for 2022-2023 full of innovations to enhance our current solutions portfolio while working toward new product launches through the end of the year.
As a leading Global Employer of Record Service Provider, we continuously extend our product offering to meet the evolving clients’ needs. Our Global Employment Platform is a suite of innovative tools helping companies take their business international. This offering is part of our global strategy: we are now a partner that can offer more than just traditional Employer of Record Services."
