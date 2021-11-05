Acumen International Launches New SaaS Tool for Global Businesses
Calculate Global Hiring Costs in MinutesLONDON, THE UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acumen International is pleased to announce the release of our innovative Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for international businesses expanding abroad. Our online Global Payroll Calculator is designed to help our global clients with planning, budgeting, and making informed decisions about compliantly hiring and compensating foreign and expat employees.
Until now, calculating payroll in multiple foreign markets was an onerous task for HR teams. Getting the necessary information about in-country hiring, payroll and contribution requirements can take weeks of back-and-forth communications, making it difficult for companies to plan and make timely informed decisions.
Now, international clients can leverage Acumen’s online Global Payroll Calculator to estimate payroll and tax costs in over 100 countries around the globe. This unique proprietary technology is built on 20+ years of experience in the global HR industry. The tool is constantly updated to reflect the latest economic and taxation changes in any country where Acumen serves its global clients.
Acumen’s Global Payroll Calculator is sure to be a game-changer for businesses of all sizes who want to venture into foreign markets, equipping them with vital information they need to succeed, and ultimately saving them time and resources. Says Acumen International Founder and CEO Nick Ghanza, “The way we live, work and do business in the world is rapidly changing, and Acumen is on the cutting edge of providing the tools and technologies needed by global businesses to succeed on the world stage of the future.”
About Acumen International
Acumen International is a global employer of record/professional employer organization (EOR/PEO). Our Express Global Employment solution and our Global Payroll Calculator (GPC) save international employers time and money, and make it possible for companies large and small to test the global business waters with minimal risks and challenges.
