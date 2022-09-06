Royalton Barracks / Single Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B2003972

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: September 6, 2022 at approximately 0507 hours

STREET: Interstate 91 S

TOWN: Hartford

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 72

WEATHER: Cloudy, raining

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet, blacktop

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Bradly McCabe

AGE: 16

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Outback

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: No injuries

HOSPITAL: Not transported

PASSENGER: Joshua Zambrano Ochoa

AGE: 25

SEAT BELT: Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wilder, VT

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On September 6, 2022 at approximately 0507 hours, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks were dispatched to a reported single vehicle crash on Interstate 91 S near MM72 in the Town of Hartford. Troopers arrived on scene and determined the vehicle was travelling south when the operator, McCabe, lost control of the 2008 Subaru Outback striking the guardrail, then subsequently rolling into the median. McCabe and the passenger were able to exit the vehicle and were evaluated by EMS.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ____7040596____ T23 VSA ___601____