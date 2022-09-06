Royalton Barracks / Single Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22B2003972
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: September 6, 2022 at approximately 0507 hours
STREET: Interstate 91 S
TOWN: Hartford
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: 72
WEATHER: Cloudy, raining
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet, blacktop
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Bradly McCabe
AGE: 16
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sharon, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Outback
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: No injuries
HOSPITAL: Not transported
PASSENGER: Joshua Zambrano Ochoa
AGE: 25
SEAT BELT: Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wilder, VT
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On September 6, 2022 at approximately 0507 hours, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks were dispatched to a reported single vehicle crash on Interstate 91 S near MM72 in the Town of Hartford. Troopers arrived on scene and determined the vehicle was travelling south when the operator, McCabe, lost control of the 2008 Subaru Outback striking the guardrail, then subsequently rolling into the median. McCabe and the passenger were able to exit the vehicle and were evaluated by EMS.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ____7040596____ T23 VSA ___601____