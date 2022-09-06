Master Fluid Solutions™ to Exhibit for the First Time at Germany’s AMB International Exhibition for Metalworking
Exhibition will be at Stand 5C73 in the Hall 5, from 13 – 17 September
AMB is the perfect opportunity for us to show our commitment to expanding within the European market.”STUTTGART, GERMANY, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time ever, Master Fluid Solutions™ will be exhibiting at AMB International Exhibition for Metalworking, taking place at The Messe in Stuttgart, Germany from September 13 to 17.
— Dr. Martin Walter
AMB has been showcasing the highlights of the international metal-working industry since 1982. The last AMB in 2018 welcomed over 90,000 trade visitors and more than 1400 exhibitors to Stuttgart. On an exhibition area of around 120,000 square metres, AMB showcased the latest innovations in metal-cutting and metal-removing machine tools, precision tools, measuring systems and quality assurance, robots, workpiece and tool handling, industrial software and engineering, and parts, components and accessories.
Dr. Martin Walter, European Managing Director for Master Fluid Solutions WDG GmbH says: “AMB is the perfect opportunity for us to show our commitment to expanding within the European market. This trade fair will help us to strengthen our existing connections with customers and distributors, while also widening our business network by making new ones.”
The design of the booth focuses on three core business values: empowerment, sustainability and trust.
Master Fluid Solutions aims to empower its customers with its premium product offering, which features over 100 aerospace approvals from leading global manufacturers. Through the addition of the WEDOLiT™ portfolio in 2019, the success of the TRIM® metalworking range has been further strengthened with corrosion protection, cold forming fluids and tube manufacturing products.
Sustainability is always at the forefront of product development at Master Fluid Solutions, as they continue to refine TRIM product formulas to incorporate sustainable raw materials. Made largely from plant and renewable resources, many TRIM products lessen manufacturers’ environmental impact by reducing fluid and tooling usage, extending sump life and increasing production rates. This is reflected in the recent launch of mineral oil-free, biobased cutting fluid TRIM® HyperSol™ 888NXT.
Master Fluid Solutions is a trusted and reliable fluid manufacturer, serving the metalworking industry for more than 70 years and with more than 20,000 customers worldwide.
The AMB International Exhibition for Metalworking will be held at The Messe in Stuttgart, Germany from September 13 to 17. Visit the Master Fluid Solutions booth at stand number 5C73 in Hall 5.
About Master Fluid Solutions — Master Fluid Solutions, working closely with the worldwide metalworking community, develops and markets a full line of environmentally sound, extremely durable, and stable cutting and grinding fluids, straight oils, parts cleaners, pipe and tube expansion, forming, and corrosion control fluids under the TRIM®, WEDOLiT™, and Master STAGES™ brands. Master Fluid Solutions is committed to the safety of the people who use their products, the protection of the planet, and the overall impact on their customers’ profitability. For further information about Master Fluid Solutions or their products visit their website at www.masterfluids.com.
Mark W. Scherer
Master Fluid Solutions
+1 419-931-6312
email us here