Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,476 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 233,901 in the last 365 days.

Master Fluid Solutions™ to Exhibit for the First Time at Germany’s AMB International Exhibition for Metalworking

Exhibition will be at Stand 5C73 in the Hall 5, from 13 – 17 September

AMB is the perfect opportunity for us to show our commitment to expanding within the European market.”
— Dr. Martin Walter
STUTTGART, GERMANY, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time ever, Master Fluid Solutions™ will be exhibiting at AMB International Exhibition for Metalworking, taking place at The Messe in Stuttgart, Germany from September 13 to 17.

AMB has been showcasing the highlights of the international metal-working industry since 1982. The last AMB in 2018 welcomed over 90,000 trade visitors and more than 1400 exhibitors to Stuttgart. On an exhibition area of around 120,000 square metres, AMB showcased the latest innovations in metal-cutting and metal-removing machine tools, precision tools, measuring systems and quality assurance, robots, workpiece and tool handling, industrial software and engineering, and parts, components and accessories.

Dr. Martin Walter, European Managing Director for Master Fluid Solutions WDG GmbH says: “AMB is the perfect opportunity for us to show our commitment to expanding within the European market. This trade fair will help us to strengthen our existing connections with customers and distributors, while also widening our business network by making new ones.”

The design of the booth focuses on three core business values: empowerment, sustainability and trust.

Master Fluid Solutions aims to empower its customers with its premium product offering, which features over 100 aerospace approvals from leading global manufacturers. Through the addition of the WEDOLiT™ portfolio in 2019, the success of the TRIM® metalworking range has been further strengthened with corrosion protection, cold forming fluids and tube manufacturing products.

Sustainability is always at the forefront of product development at Master Fluid Solutions, as they continue to refine TRIM product formulas to incorporate sustainable raw materials. Made largely from plant and renewable resources, many TRIM products lessen manufacturers’ environmental impact by reducing fluid and tooling usage, extending sump life and increasing production rates. This is reflected in the recent launch of mineral oil-free, biobased cutting fluid TRIM® HyperSol™ 888NXT.

Master Fluid Solutions is a trusted and reliable fluid manufacturer, serving the metalworking industry for more than 70 years and with more than 20,000 customers worldwide.

The AMB International Exhibition for Metalworking will be held at The Messe in Stuttgart, Germany from September 13 to 17. Visit the Master Fluid Solutions booth at stand number 5C73 in Hall 5.

About Master Fluid Solutions — Master Fluid Solutions, working closely with the worldwide metalworking community, develops and markets a full line of environmentally sound, extremely durable, and stable cutting and grinding fluids, straight oils, parts cleaners, pipe and tube expansion, forming, and corrosion control fluids under the TRIM®, WEDOLiT™, and Master STAGES™ brands. Master Fluid Solutions is committed to the safety of the people who use their products, the protection of the planet, and the overall impact on their customers’ profitability. For further information about Master Fluid Solutions or their products visit their website at www.masterfluids.com.

Mark W. Scherer
Master Fluid Solutions
+1 419-931-6312
email us here

You just read:

Master Fluid Solutions™ to Exhibit for the First Time at Germany’s AMB International Exhibition for Metalworking

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Chemical Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.