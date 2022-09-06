ELEMENTUS AND LALUMINA INK DEAL ON BURNSIDE ALUMINA REFINERY REMEDIATION & RECYCLING PROJECT
ELEMENTUS WILL SUPPLY LOW CARBON, GREEN MATERIALS INTO VARIETY OF INDUSTRIES
Adding Burnside to our portfolio of bauxite residue sites from which to remediate and extract valuable minerals is a major milestone in the growth of ElementUS.”FT. LAUDERDALE, FL, USA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ElementUS Minerals, LLC, whose process will extract and refine strategic minerals, including pig iron, alumina and rare earth elements from bauxite residue with zero mining impact, has announced an exclusive agreement with the partners of LAlumina to process bauxite residue situated at LAlumina’s refinery in Burnside, Louisiana. ElementUS’s process, which will serve the dual purpose of extracting strategic minerals without the scars of mining activities while simultaneously cleaning up the environment by eliminating bauxite residue, is intended to be adapted and applied to many other alumina refining facilities around the world. This agreement marks an exciting step in the growth of ElementUS and a critical step for LAlumina in the environmental remediation of the residual bauxite at its currently idled refinery, which could be restarted if market conditions warrant.
ElementUS currently owns the rights to all the bauxite residue produced at the Atlantic Alumina refinery in Gramercy, Louisiana. More than 30 million dry tonnes of bauxite residue are already stored at that site, with roughly another 1 million tonnes produced on an annual basis going forward. ElementUS’ agreement with LAlumina, will add up to 15 million tonnes of additional captive feedstock supply, and allow for the professional remediation of bauxite residue created during decades of plant operations. The agreement also allows ElementUS to relocate its analytical laboratory and pilot plant to Burnside to be near both feedstock sites, while also providing ElementUS the ability to build a larger scale demonstration plant on the site as it proceeds with its plans for commercial-scale facilities at Gramercy and potentially Burnside. The addition of Burnside’s bauxite residue to ElementUS’ reserves will further its mission of providing a domestic source of sustainable, green critical materials to various industries.
“Adding Burnside to our portfolio of bauxite residue sites from which to remediate and extract valuable minerals is a major milestone in the growth of ElementUS. We aspire to be a multisite business with the capabilities to clean up bauxite residue deposits around the globe and provide the market with a suite of strategic minerals produced in an environmentally friendly process,” stated ElementUS CEO, Joe Carrabba. Industry experts estimate that nearly 3 billion tonnes of bauxite residue exist at alumina refining sites worldwide.
About ElementUS (elementusminerals.com): ElementUS, a DADA holding, will extract strategic and critical minerals, including rare earth elements, from residual bauxite at various sites, beginning with Atlantic Alumina’s refinery in Gramercy, Louisiana. ElementUS is uniquely positioned to address a growing national security concern around providing a sustainable, domestic supply of critical materials required for the green transition.
About DADA (dadaholdings.com): DADA is an investment and management company based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida that makes both control and passive investments in various industries. DADA’s control investments include ElementUS Minerals, NICHE European Holdings, which owns specialty minerals businesses Niche Fused Alumina in La Bâthie, France and Niche Fused Magnesia in Hull, England, as well as Niche Fusina Rolled Products, an aluminum rolling mill outside of Venice, Italy. Additionally, DADA owns Renew Recycling, a ferrous and non-ferrous metal processing and recycling business with operations in the Southeastern U.S. DADA is a minority partner in Atlantic Alumina and Discovery Bauxite, majority owned by Concord Resources Limited, a global resources merchant focused on the supply chain and risk management of non-ferrous metals and associated raw materials.
