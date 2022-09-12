Silwood Technology and ADSOTECH partner to accelerate ERP data discovery for data governance and data quality projects
Adsotech to resell Safyr as critical component in their portfolio of solutions to meet the complex data governance and data quality needs of SAP customers
Our customers' challenge has been lack of data about data, especially for SAP. With Safyr, we can now provide them with an easy-to-use solution to this problem which can be implemented in few days.”ASCOT, BERKSHIRE, UK, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silwood Technology Limited and ADSOTECH Scandinavia Oy today announced a partnership which will see Adsotech incorporating Safyr as part of their best-in-class portfolio for solutions for their SAP and other ERP vendor customers who have complex data governance and data quality needs.
— Christer Mäkelä, Managing Director, Adsotech Scandinavia Oy
Adsotech will resell Safyr, the leading metadata discovery software product for SAP, and other ERP packages. Hundreds of customers use Safyr to put metadata from these large complex and often highly customized applications directly into the hands of the data analysts, data engineers and architects who need it most. Safyr helps them to reduce the time and cost of this critical project phase as well as improve agility, quality and trust in the data.
Adsotech will make use of the product to augment their existing portfolio of best-in-class solutions and high quality, specialist services for data governance, data quality and managing SAP master data.
“We are delighted to welcome Adsotech to our partner community. We are looking forward to working closely with them as they support their customers who need high quality, trusted data to be available to stakeholders and users.” Said Roland Bullivant, Sales and Marketing Director of Silwood Technology. “In addition, their expertise in the Nordic and Baltic markets means that their customers in those regions can rely on Adsotech to continue to deliver transformational solutions for optimizing the use of their data assets.”
Data is valuable “raw material”. It is the data asset which is processed in the information systems, to create meaningful information for decision making and enterprise resource planning and management.
The digitalization process is constantly evolving as data volumes grow and the variety of data assets increases. This means that the amount of data about data – the metadata - and the management of metadata, becomes more complex every day. These increased complexities eventually lead to chaos if the developers, analysts and business users cannot find the correct data, do not understand the meaning of it, cannot trust it and do not know from where it can be accessed.
Christer Mäkelä, Managing director of Adsotech said. “Safyr brings clarity to metadata management and automates the process of harvesting metadata from the ERP database directories. Our mission has always been to help organizations to improve and automate data management processes. The challenge for our customers has been lack of data about data, especially for SAP. With Safyr, we can now provide them with an easy-to-use solution to this problem which can be implemented in few days. Safyr will help them to gain a better understanding of the complex data models they are working with. We are delighted to add this practical, functionally rich, and robust product into our offerings”
About Silwood Technology Limited
Silwood Technology is the leading supplier of self-service metadata discovery software products for Enterprise Application Packages including SAP, SAP BW, SAP S/4HANA, Salesforce, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Siebel, Oracle E-Business Suite, and Microsoft Dynamics.
Silwood Technology’s product, Safyr® supports customers and partners who need to accelerate the delivery of key data and information management transformation projects. It does this by giving data analysts and architects the ability to access and exploit the metadata in these packages during the critical data preparation and analysis phases of their data intensive projects.
Sample customers include: BASF, ATB Financial, Hewlett Packard, VW, Twitter, Henny Penny, Aldi, Centrica and many others in virtually all vertical sectors.
To learn more about Silwood Technology please visit www.silwoodtechnology.com
Note: SAP is the trademark or registered trademarks of SAP AG. All other company and product names may be trade names or trademarks of their respective owners.
About ADSOTECH Scandinavia Oy
ADSOTECH Oy (www.adsotech.com) is a Finnish software marketing and services organisation with headquarters in Espoo, Finland. ADSOTECH is a leading independent 3rd party vendor in the SAP and z/OS market segment with a comprehensive product portfolio covering Master Data Management, Data Governance and Security Management and Governance.
Additional information about ADSOTECH, the products, services, and the contents of this press release can be obtained from Christer Mäkelä, tel + 358 40 900 9990, Email christer.makela@adsotech.com or from www.adsotech.com
