Silwood Technology and ADSOTECH partner to accelerate ERP data discovery for data governance and data quality projects

Data volumes and complexity are growing

Adsotech to resell Safyr as critical component in their portfolio of solutions to meet the complex data governance and data quality needs of SAP customers

Our customers' challenge has been lack of data about data, especially for SAP. With Safyr, we can now provide them with an easy-to-use solution to this problem which can be implemented in few days.” — Christer Mäkelä, Managing Director, Adsotech Scandinavia Oy