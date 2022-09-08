Clay County, Florida, Staff Chooses OpenGov Partnership on eProcurement Software
Clay County, FL, staff saw the benefits of OpenGov’s eProcurement software in the next County. Their assessment: a complete solution to streamline processes.WAUWATOSA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clay County, FL, officials partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities and counties, on eProcurement software thanks to Purchasing staff who were impressed after seeing the solution in action in a neighboring County.
Clay County is located in the southwest corner of the Jacksonville metro area. There, Purchasing staff asked the Assistant County Manager to look into OpenGov Procurement, the solution neighboring Alachua County chose to help manage Procurement processes. The Assistant County Manager had made it his priority to streamline the Procurement process, and staff believed OpenGov’s software provided a complete solution. The Assistant County Manager was sold on OpenGov Procurement after seeing a demo and receiving numerous references from OpenGov customers attending an annual public Procurement conference.
Clay County will be able to streamline Procurement processes by using the software’s automated guided workflows to build solicitations. By leveraging inline comments, project tracking reports, and automated alerts, staff will build solicitations faster than ever. Staff also will manage contracts more easily by tracking milestones and setting alerts for upcoming deadlines. With less clerical work, Purchasing staff will have more time to focus on strategic initiatives.
Clay County joins more than 1,100 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for our nation’s cities, counties, and state agencies. On a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,100 agencies across the U.S. Built exclusively for the unique budgeting, procurement, and citizen services needs of the public sector, the OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative, digitizes mission-critical processes, and enables best-in-class communication with stakeholders.
