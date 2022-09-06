Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,472 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 233,939 in the last 365 days.

Spader Business Management Joins NCM Associates to Expand 20 Group and Management Training Offerings

We feel the combined organizations will bring many great resources and offerings to our clients that would not have happened independently.”
— John Spader, Spader Business Management President
KANSAS CITY, MO, USA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NCM® Associates has acquired Sioux Falls-based Spader Business Management and their subsidiary, A World of Training, effective August 31, 2022, furthering its growth, diversification, and client support in various industries.

With this merger, NCM, the originator of the first automotive 20 Group in 1947, will further expand its footprint of products and services into several non-automotive industries while maintaining North America’s largest database of financial data and operational metrics.

NCM President and CEO Paul Faletti stated, “Building off the foundation established by his father and Spader Business Management founder Duane Spader, John Spader has built an enviable business built on a culture of trust. The employees of NCM are honored to have the opportunity to partner with their talented associates and their outstanding roster of clients.”

Spader Business Management, with 45 years of experience, has established itself as the premier 20 Group and training provider within the RV, Farm Equipment, Powersports, Marine, and Motorcoach space among many other industries.

John Spader, Spader Business Management President, commented, “Merging the resources of Spader Business Management with those of NCM will allow for us to accelerate the execution of many of our planned strategies. We feel the combined organizations will bring many great resources and offerings to our clients that would not have happened independently.”

NCM and Spader Business Management intend to maintain business as usual as both organizations identify synergies and opportunities to enhance the associate and client experience. John Spader will join the Executive Leadership Team of NCM Associates managing Spader Business Management operations while the corporate office and state-of-the-art training facility will remain in Sioux Falls, SD.

For more information about NCM Associates, visit www.ncmassociates.com or email info@ncmassociates.com.

Paul Faletti
NCM® Associates
+1 913 383 6701
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Spader Business Management Joins NCM Associates to Expand 20 Group and Management Training Offerings

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Education, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.