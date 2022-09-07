Top 10 benefits of any CMMS Software

Team using CMMS CMMS Dashboard CMMS Users

We’ve written about what a CMMS is, including its functionality options such as helping to track and diagnose assets in your organization.

Team communication and cost tracking using CMMS is at the heart of your business. It’s these things that connect your entire organization and have the biggest impact on your culture and productivity.” — Maxwell Davidson

SANTA MONICA, CA, USA, September 7, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- We’ve written about what a CMMS is, including its functionality options such as helping to track and diagnose assets in your organization. Now it’s time to talk about how it benefits you, your team and your facility or organization. This is just a small slice of the pie full of advantages:Plan and Schedule MaintenanceMaintenance scheduling is the process of making sure planned work is carried out. Appropriate preventive maintenance scheduling can reduce equipment downtime and increase reliability. The average CMMS solution offers planning, scheduling, and active monitoring of various work orders.Manage Work OrdersMost work orders are still issued with paper allowing for the loss of information and miscommunication. CMMS software gives you the ability to configure work order forms with customized fields, automatically track all work orders and capture the history associated with them.Eliminate PaperworkHow many hours are lost looking for that one piece of paper? Using software for facilities management eliminates this by keeping all relevant information in a central location available on computers and mobile.Enhance ProductivityAdd fluidity to your team with the features of a mobile CMMS which enables maintenance technicians to access real-time information, inventory and work orders without having to return to the office.Reduce Downtime and CostsDowntime is costly in the form of revenue loss and asset damage. With a CMMS you can regularly conduct asset maintenance meaning they are less likely to break down.Reduce OvertimeEmergency repair calls increase costs and can potentially cause catastrophic events depending on the facility. CMMS software reduces that need by scheduling preventative maintenance.Ensure Compliance with Regulatory StandardsMany organizations need to comply with national and international regulatory standards and face periodic audits and inspections. CMMS software allows you to provide documented compliance, reduce prep time and provide detailed reports on work performed.Standardized Maintenance ProcessesKeep everyone on the same path with documentation, repair manuals and media that can be stored in the CMMS. This can be tied to the asset and corresponding work order.Real-Time Asset InformationEvery piece of equipment needs to be continually monitored and a CMMS allows you to have an overview of all maintenance operations and assets. You can check asset health statuses and historical data allowing you to track downtime and other issues.Track, Report and Manage Costs and KPIsCMMS software tends to track every single task, activity, cost, expense, and metric. This data enables you to make educated decisions on repair and replace options.In summary, the benefits of a CMMS clearly outweigh any implementation costs. The money you can save with longer asset life, reduced downtime and improved efficiency are indisputable. If your organization or facility requires maintenance, implementing the right CMMS will prove to be a win.There are different CMMS options available and we would love to walk you through a free Maxpanda demo to answer any questions you may have. Or you can sign up for a free trial to explore our CMMS yourself.One of the most apparent outcomes of the pandemic is the change in the workforce. While some have become accustomed to taking advantage of income subsidy options and are now reluctant to return to work, many others have determined full-time onsite employment is not the best fit for their lifestyle. Either way, the result is a shortage of qualified workers.Now layer in the fact that many of the most experienced workers are retiring with 50% of facilities personnel to retire in the next 10 years. The amount of historic knowledge in those who are exiting the workforce in conjunction with the drop in investing in trades has led to an increase in contract work coupled with a drop in option for specialty skills.The demands for high skill labor in maintenance and reliability are incredible. Yet, an ever present and ever growing “skill gap” exists. If we don’t start becoming creative, our infrastructure could possibly collapse by the next generation. After all, electricity still needs to run, roads need to be paved and with more and more reliance on equipment, that needs to upkeep as well.What Can We Do?Facilities executives need to plan for a new world of facilities management where workplace safety is paramount and remote working becomes an increasingly commonplace operating model. The workplace must evolve to embrace new operating models. With organizations globally reviewing their workplace technology strategies, executives should use this opportunity to create a better experience for talent, reduce costs and build in better resiliency.

What is a CMMS