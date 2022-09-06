From recycling fishing nets to keeping dogs healthy, Omdia discovers tech ingenuity, imagination at ShowStoppers @ IFA

Omdia Logo ShowStoppers logo

Imagination is sparking new ways to tackle deep problems.” — Paul Gray, Research Director, Consumer Electronics & ProAV at Omdia

LONDON, UK, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LONDON, 6 Sept. 2022 – Tech innovators are making fishing nets more sustainable, figuring out how to get kids away from screens with entertainment and fun, cutting the cord to better sound for home theaters, drowning out ambient noise from earbuds, folding laptop screens for more practicality and usability, deploying solar panels to replace portable generators that demand gasoline or diesel come the apocalypse – and using machine learning and sensors to keep dogs healthier.

Analysts from Omdia, https://omdia.tech.informa.com/ -- the global research leader – today announced the winners of the Innovation Awards at ShowStoppers® at IFA, https://www.showstoppers.com/, the official press event of IFA, the tech tradeshow in Berlin.

“It’s been a long wait – three years,” said Paul Gray, Research Director, Consumer Electronics & ProAV at Omdia. “Imagination is sparking new ways to tackle deep problems. The judges discovered exciting solutions for the circular economy, re-using materials, powering the energy transition, and advances in entertainment, education and familiar consumer technologies."

50 startups and industry leaders introduced next generation tech for work, home and play to 600 journalists from 50 countries at ShowStoppers @ IFA, the first in-person press event at the tradeshow since the start of the Covid pandemic.

The awards distinguish ingenuity and innovation exhibited by companies and products at ShowStoppers press events. The winners are:

• Smart Home and Robotics – Schneider Electric, https://www.se.com/, for Merten switches and sockets made of recycled ocean materials and a clear demonstration of sustainability – using fishing nets from India to create products that reduce the carbon footprint of supply chains.

• Fitness, Health and Well Being -- Invoxia, https://www.invoxia.com/, for the Smart Dog Collar, which delivers a 360-degree view of canine health that was previously unattainable, using sensors and embedded machine learning to track a dog’s vital signs and help detect disease.

• Home Entertainment – ONANOFF, https://www.onanoff.com/, for Storyphones, headphones for kids that play audio content offline, offering the ultimate screen-free entertainment experience, allowing children to focus on storytelling and creativity.

• Mobility – Lenovo, https://www.lenovo.com/, for the ThinkPad x1 Fold, the new version of the world’s first laptop with a folding OLED display, introducing powerful new functionality, premium features and versatility.

• Portable Power – Jackery, https://www.jackery.com/, for the Solar Panel EV, a solar generator kit that charges in just 1.8 hours using four solar panels – portable, easy to carry, replacing gas-powered generators.

• Omdia Judge’s Choice – Xperi, https://www.xperi.com/, for the DTS Play-Fi Home Theatre – a novel approach to soundbar technology, with low-latency synchronization and high-quality audio without wiring to the TV.

The judges are renowned Omdia analysts, including:

• Paul Gray, Research Director, Consumer Electronics & ProAV

• Jusy Hong, Senior Research Manager, Mobile Devices

• Emir Lasic, Senior Analyst, Home Appliances

• Jeff Lin, Senior Principal Analyst, Mobile PC

• Aaron West, Senior Analyst, Smartphones

About Omdia

Omdia is a leading research and advisory group focused on the technology industry. With clients operating in over 120 countries, Omdia provides market-critical data, analysis, advice and custom consulting.

Omdia was formed in 2020 following the merger of IHS Markit, Tractica, Ovum and Heavy Reading. Sitting at the heart of the Informa Tech portfolio, Omdia reaches over four million technology decision makers, influencers and practitioners that form part of the wider Informa Tech community and has specialist research practices focusing on Enterprise IT, AI, Internet of Things, Communications Service Providers, Cybersecurity, Components & Devices, Media & Entertainment and Government & Manufacturing.

For more information about Omdia, please visit https://omdia.tech.informa.com/

About ShowStoppers

Now in its 26th year, ShowStoppers, https://www.showstoppers.com/, is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand and open new markets.

ShowStoppers produces official press events at CE Week, IFA and NAB; partners with CTA, IFA, GSMA and CEATEC; and produces events during CES, IFA, MWC, NAB, CE Week, CEATEC and other tradeshows. ShowStoppers TV streams online, broadcasting live press events and conferences, month after month.

