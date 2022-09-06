eTRANSERVICES Attends the DGI 930gov Conference
eTRANSERVICES recently attended the 2022 Digital Government Institute (DGI) 930gov Exhibition / TradeshowWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On August 23rd, 2022, Digital Government Institute (DGI) held its 10th annual 930gov conference, which is the longest-running, multi-sponsored conference and tradeshow for government IT professionals in the Washington, DC area. 930gov delivers an independent, unbiased educational and networking opportunity for public sector IT professionals who have the opportunity to hear industry leaders present best practices, case study findings, and potential solutions to their current IT challenges. This event’s multi-track educational program allows government technical communities to connect, exchange, and gather ideas from Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) from multiple disciplines.
This year, the conference program included 5 Solution Tracks: Records Management, Federal Data Strategy, Zero Trust / Cyber, Cloud / IT Modernization / AI, and Enterprise Architecture.
The President and CEO of eTRANSERVICES, Chris Beckford, was invited to be part of the panel focused on the Enterprise Architecture track, during which he shared his thoughts and insights on operationalizing enterprise architecture. “I was happy to represent the company as a panelist on the ‘Enterprise Architecture’ panel discussion. Enterprise architecture and planning are something that not everyone can do, but we all do every day. I’ve always been impressed by the caliber of people who attend DGI events, and I’m happy that eTRANSERVICES was able to get a booth to demonstrate our capabilities,” stated Chris.
Throughout the day, the eTRANSERVICES team was proud to showcase our corporate capabilities and the Universal Design Platform as a Service (UDPaaS) product suite at our booth. We were delighted to know that our company and UDPaaS garnered serious interest among the audience. The conference attendees were intrigued to learn more about UDPaaS, a cloud-based intelligent workflow automation platform with no code, low code capabilities that can help optimize and mature enterprise processes while operating within a FedRAMP Moderate authorized environment. We are looking forward to participating in future DGI events to share our success stories and new offerings!
