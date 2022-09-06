Route 4075 Shafer Drive Road Closure

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure on Route 4075 (Shafer Drive) located in Upper Burrell Township, Westmoreland County. The closure is located between Route 4036 (Stoney Hill Road) and Baxter Drive. Work will begin on Monday, September 12 at 7 a.m. and will continue until late-October.

The closure is in place to allow crews to demolish the existing bridge and replace with a precast concrete box culvert and wingwalls. A marked detour will be in place using Route 4048 (Melwood Road), Route 56, Route 4081 (Wildlife Lodge Road / Milligantown Road), Route 4077 (Milligantown Road) to Route 4075 (Shafer Drive).

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

