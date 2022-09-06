Route 906 Fayette City Road Closure

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of the closure on Route 906 (Fayette City Road) located in Washington Township, Fayette County. The closure is located Route 201 and Blind Lane. Work will begin on Monday, September 12 and will continue until mid-October.

The closure is in place to allow crews to perform repairs to a damaged section of the rockfall wall. A marked detour will be in place using Route 201 and Interstate 70.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

