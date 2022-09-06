Correction: Route 18 Lane Restrictions

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists of intermittent lane restrictions on Route 18 between the intersections of West Wylie Avenue (Route 4022) and Route 844 located in the City of Washington, Washington County.

The road restrictions are scheduled beginning Tuesday, September 6 through late-November. The restrictions will not be in place every day but will occur as needed during the scheduled timeframe. Two-way traffic will be maintained throughout this time. Flaggers will also be used to control traffic when needed.

Crews will be performing work on sidewalks, driveways, signals, and other miscellaneous work. Plum Contracting, Inc. is the prime contractor for this project.

Information concerning the improvement work on Route 18 can be found on the Route 18 Improvements Project webpage.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at www.PennDOT.pa.gov/District12.

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724.439.7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov

# # #

