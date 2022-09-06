Packaging leader DS Smith appoints new managing director

DS Smith, a sustainable packaging leader, announced today that it has named Keith Tornes as managing director, paper, forestry and recycling for North America.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005086/en/

Tornes, who has nearly 30 years of experience in operations and plant management in several senior global leadership roles, will be responsible for the U.S. operations that produce linerboard and corrugating medium to support the company's integrated corrugated packaging business. Based in Riceboro, GA, he will oversee paper production at DS Smith's paper mills, as well as the North American recycling and forestry operations with a focus on growing DS Smith's paper production and ensuring the delivery of high quality, high performing papers to meet changing demands in packaging and other industry sectors.

"DS Smith is recognized globally for its ambitious sustainability goals and consistently meets rising demand for innovative, easy to recycle paper-based products to replace plastic," Tornes said. "I'm excited to combine my industry experience with DS Smith's unique paper and packaging solutions, which serve as a solid foundation to continue to grow the business in North America."

Tornes joins DS Smith from Sonoco, a global packaging company where he most recently served as segment manufacturing manager for protective solutions. At Sonoco, he also had 15 years in plant manager roles leading facilities in several of Sonoco's business units, including paper and protective solutions. Before Sonoco, he was at International Paper, where he led mill operations in roles with increasing responsibility.

"I am pleased to welcome Keith to the team and believe his extensive expertise will help us continue to strengthen the vision and leadership in North America," said DS Smith's Niels Flierman, managing director of paper, recycling and capex. "As head of paper, forestry and recycling, he will be a critical team member to continue carrying out our company purpose of 'Redefining packaging for a changing world.'"

Tornes graduated from Carnegie Mellon University with a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering.

About DS Smith

DS Smith is a leading provider of sustainable fiber-based packaging worldwide, which is supported by recycling and papermaking operations. It plays a central role in the value chain across sectors including e-commerce, fast moving consumer goods and industrials. Through its purpose of ‘Redefining Packaging for a Changing World' and its Now and Next sustainability strategy, DS Smith is committed to leading the transition to the circular economy, while delivering more circular solutions for its customers and wider society – replacing problem plastics, taking carbon out of supply chains and providing innovative recycling solutions. Its bespoke box-to-box in 14 days model, design capabilities and innovation strategy sits at the heart of this response. Headquartered in London and a member of the FTSE 100, DS Smith operates in 34 countries employing around 30,000 people and is a Strategic Partner of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation. Its history can be traced back to the box-making businesses started in the 1940s by the Smith family. North American operations are based in Atlanta, with 15 manufacturing, paper and recycling facilities, totaling more than 2,000 employees. DS Smith will report annually its progress across its climate targets in its Sustainability and Annual Reports.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220906005086/en/