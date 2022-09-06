Global Cryo-Electron Microscopy Market Forecast to Cross USD 598 Million By 2025: ZMR
The global cryo-electron microscopy market is expected to generate around USD 598 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 9% between 2019 and 2025.
Global Cryo-Electron Microscopy Market Is Expected To Reach Around USD 598 Million By 2025”SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global cryo-electron microscopy market was approximately USD 327 million in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 598 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 9% between 2019 and 2025.
— Zion Market Research
Cryo-electron microscopy (Cryo-EM) is a powerful microscopy technique that is different from using normal microscopes, as the former uses electron beams instead of light. Biologists use cryo-electron microscopy to capture pictures of biological samples that have been frozen in their natural states. It is a more effective and faster way to look deep inside molecules when compared to other structural biology tools. Cryo-EM is an ideal tool for performing analyses at near-native conditions and within a feasible timeframe.
Development of capabilities and technological advancements like effective sample preparation techniques and faster processing are likely to boost the cryo-electron microscopy market in the upcoming years globally. Additionally, the integration of display modalities with these advancements to enhance 3-D images and high definition will fuel the demand of cryo-electron microscopy in various applications, which is likely to drive the cryo-electron microscopy market globally.
Some key players operating in the global cryo-electron microscopy market are
Hitachi
JEOL
Zeiss, Cordouan,
Delong
Thermo Fisher Scientific.
The global cryo-electron microscopy market is fragmented on the basis of method and application. On the basis of method, the market includes cryo-electron tomography, electron crystallography, single particle analysis, and others. The cryo-electron tomography segment is likely to register the highest CAGR in the future, owing to its high-quality resolution, which has resulted in easy identification of specimens on deeper levels. Additionally, cryo-electron tomography increases cryo-electron microscopy’s applicability in chemistry to study the structures of compounds, as it allows imaging at a molecular level, and in biology, as these are used to understand viruses and bacteria.
The application segment of the cryo-electron microscopy market comprises life sciences, semiconductors, material sciences, nanotechnology, and others. The nanotechnology segment held a major market share in 2018 and is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the future as well. This can be attributed to its various applications in the fields of food, medicine, fuel cell, chemical sensors, space programs, solar cells, fabric development, and air and water purification. Furthermore, rising research and development activities across various industries are likely to contribute to this segment’s growth over the forecast period. In Lifesciences, cryo-electron microscopy finds its use in pathology, clinical trials, toxicology, disease diagnosis, and various other applications.
Browse the full “Cryo-Electron Microscopy Market by Method (Electron Crystallography, Single Particle Analysis, Cryo-Electron Tomography, and Others) and by Application (Material Sciences, Semiconductors, Nanotechnology, Lifesciences, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/cryo-electron-microscopy-market
North America dominated the global cryo-electron microscopy market in 2018, due to the presence of a large number of well-established players, high-quality standards maintained by the medical device manufacturers, growth in the adoption of advanced technology, and higher health coverage. The Asia Pacific cryo-electron microscopy market is likely to witness notable growth in the years to come, owing to rising healthcare expenditure, mandatory healthcare insurance, and technological advancements.
Global Cryo-Electron Microscopy Market: Regional Analysis
North America
The U.S.
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Latin America
Brazil
The Middle East and Africa
Impact of COVID-19 –
The long-term consequences of COVID-19 are expected to have a negative influence on industry growth over the predicted period, making it an unprecedented worldwide public health emergency. As we continue to dig further into the challenges surrounding COVID-19, we are better able to identify possible solutions. Consumer demand, purchasing habits, supply chain rerouting, current market factors, and substantial government initiatives are all examined in the report on COVID-19. In light of the impact of COVID-19 on the market, the updated study offers new insights, analyses, estimates, and projections.
