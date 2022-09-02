Global Industry Research on Behavioral Health Market Size & Share Will Reach USD 4748.9 Million by 2025: ZMR
Behavioral Health Market was valued at approximately USD 2256.6 Million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 4748.9 Million by end of 2025
global demand for Behavioral Health Market is expected to generate revenue of around USD 4748.9 Million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 11.22 % between 2018 and 2025.”SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Behavioral Health Market by Disorder Type (Anxiety Disorder, ADHD, Bipolar Disorders, Alcohol use disorder, Depression, Eating Disorder, Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PSTD), Substance Abuse Disorder, Schizophrenia and Others), and Service (Outpatient Counseling, Intensive Case Management, Home-based Treatment Services, Inpatient Hospital Treatment, Emergency Mental Health Service, Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2019 – 2025”.
Behavioral Health Market Size
According to the report, global demand for Behavioral Health Market was valued at approximately USD 2256.6 Million in 2018, and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 4748.9 Million by end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 11.22 % between 2018 and 2025.
Behavioral health is the scientific study of the emotional well-being of the feelings, attitudes, and physiology of an individual, their ability to work in daily life, and their sense of self. A person stressed with their behavioral health may experience stress, depression, anxiety, grief, mood disorders, addiction, ADHD or learning disabilities, relationship problems, or other psychological problems. Counselors, therapists, life coaches, counselors, nurse practitioners, or physicians may help with treating behavioral health issues through therapies such as therapy, counseling, or medication. More than a third of adults in the U.S. experience certain kind of behavioral health ailment in a given year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Although 29% of people with a medical condition still have some sort of mental health disorder, almost 70% of patients with behavioral health have clinical co-morbidity.
Drivers:
Global demand for behavioral health services is increasing as a result of the increasing prevalence of mental disorders and increasing demand for behavioral health treatment. Greater understanding and social acceptance of behavioral health concerns is expected to create beneficial business opportunities for behavioral health service providers. New and better psychiatric and detoxification recovery methods have resulted in clinical advancements in rehabilitation and medication management. Virtual therapy and daycare services fuel the growth of the behavioral health industry. New and better psychiatric and detoxification recovery methods have resulted in clinical advancements in rehabilitation and medication management. Virtual therapy and daycare services fuel the growth of the behavioral health industry.
Market Segmentation
The study provides a decisive view on the Behavioral Health market by segmenting the market based on Disorder Type, end user, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on Disorder Type, the market is segmented into Anxiety Disorder, ADHD, Bipolar Disorders, Alcohol use disorder, Depression, Eating Disorder, Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PSTD), Substance Abuse Disorder, Schizophrenia, and Others. It is expected that the Anxiety Disorder segment accounts for the maximum share followed by depression in the behavioral health market. Based on Service, the market is segmented into Outpatient Counselling, Intensive Case Management, Home-based Treatment Services, Inpatient Hospital Treatment, Emergency Mental Health services, and Others. The outpatient Counselling segment is anticipated to have the highest growth rate with respect to value.
Geographical Analysis
The geographical segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America led the market with regard to revenue. Europe is closely followed by Asia Pacific as the second largest market. Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth in the years ahead. In Japan and China, the increasing geriatric population is expected to support regional growth.
Key players within the global Behavioral Health market include
Acadia Healthcare
CareTech Holdings plc
Epic Health Services
Pyramid Healthcare
Universal Health Services Inc.
and Elements Behavioral Health amongst others.
The report segments the global Behavioral Health market as follows:
Global Behavioral Health Market: Disorder Type Segment Analysis
Anxiety Disorder
ADHD
Bipolar Disorders
Alcohol use disorder
Depression
Eating Disorder
Post-traumatic Stress Disorder(PSTD)
Substance Abuse Disorder
Schizophrenia
Others
Global Behavioral Health Market: Service Segment Analysis
Outpatient Counselling
Intensive Case Management
Home-based Treatment Services
Inpatient Hospital Treatment
Emergency Mental Health Service
Others
