Global Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market Size & Share Will Reach USD 4.19 Billion by 2025
Global Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market
The global Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market is projected to reach $4.19 Bn by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of around 16.9% between 2019 and 2025.
Global Industry Research on Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market Will Grows Over CAGR of 16.9% between 2019 and 2025”SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market by Therapeutics (Antibodies Directed by NK Cell and NK Cell Therapies); by Application (Immunoproliferative Disorders, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Cancer and Other Applications); by End User (Hospitals, Research Centers & Institutes, and Other End Users): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2025”. According to the report, the global demand for natural killer cells therapeutics market was valued at approximately USD 1.41 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 4.19 billion by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of about 16.9% between 2019 and 2025.
— Kavita More
Natural killer cells also known as NK cells or K cells are types of lymphocytes (white blood cells) that are an integral part of the innate immune system. Natural killer cells are also killer cells that play a crucial role in the host rejection of tumor cells and virally infected cells. Natural killer cells comprise of special proteins in their cytoplasm that are cytotoxic in nature like proteases, and perforins. These proteins assist in the process of apoptosis. Perforin aids in the formation of pores in the cell membrane of target cells to allow proteases to enter the cells through these pores to induce apoptosis. Interferons or macrophage-derived cytokines activate the NK cells. Patients with a deficiency of NK cells are highly susceptible to herpes virus infection. NK cells are being widely used as therapeutics against malignancies and viral infections as they generate immune responses.
Get a Free sample of this Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market Report for more Industry Insights: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/natural-killer-cells-therapeutics-market
The global market for natural killer cells therapeutics is fueled mainly due to the growing use of NK cells for the treatment of liver diseases, cancer, viral infections, etc. NK cells have importance in immune surveillance of tumor cells and thus have gained cognizance in cancer therapeutic applications. Additionally, market growth is supported by growing R&D investments to expand use of NK cells in wider range of applications and increasing cancer immunotherapy awareness across the globe. However, high cost of treatment, lack of specificity and low survival rate of natural killer cells in-vivo may hinder the market growth over the forecast period. Emerging markets with increasing cancer prevalence and high unmet medical needs are projected to open new growth avenues for key market players in the global natural killer cells therapeutics.
Based on application global market is split into cancer, gastrointestinal diseases, immunoproliferative disorders, and other applications. Cancer was dominating application segment in 2018 and will retain its dominance in the coming years. Growing prevalence of cancer across the globe, increasing research and investments for innovative cancer therapy development are important factors that support the growth of cancer application segment.
Research centers & institutes, Hospitals, and others are end users of the natural killer cells therapeutics market. Hospitals were the largest end user segment of the market due to growing usage of NK cell therapies for cancer and various other therapeutic applications worldwide. Highest growth is projected for research centers & institutes in the coming years owing to increasing number of research projects and increasing R&D investments.
Browse Press Release @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/natural-killer-cells-therapeutics-market
At the regional level, North America was the largest market in 2018 for global natural killer cells therapeutics. This large share is attributed to growing cancer prevalence, wide adoption of immunotherapies due to awareness and lesser side effects, surge in research projects and R&D investments in this region. Europe was a second leading regional market. Germany, U.K. and France were leading country level markets in Europe natural killer cells therapeutics market.
Market growth in Europe is fueled by various factors such as availability of developed infrastructure, increasing cancer prevalence, increasing demand for cancer therapies with minimal side effects and increasing awareness. Latin America is anticipated to observe modest growth over the forecast timeframe. Asia Pacific region is forecasted to exhibit fastest growth for natural killer cells therapeutics market over the forecast period. Major factors that are expected to boost market growth in Asia Pacific are growing prevalence of cancer, increasing geriatric population base, increasing R&D investments and increasing awareness. Middle East and Africa is projected to witness considerable growth in the coming years.
Some key players in the global Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market are:
Nkarta Therapeutics, Inc.
NKT Therapeutics Inc.
Innate Pharma S.A.
Nantkwest Inc.
Fortress Biotech,
Glycostem Therapeutics BV,
Celgene Corporation,
Fate Therapeutics,
Ziopharm Oncology Inc.
Affimed N.V. among others.
REQUEST FOR CUSTOMIZATION REPORT @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/5057
The report segment of global natural killer cells therapeutics market as follows:
Global Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market: By Therapeutics
NK Cell Directed Antibodies
NK Cell Therapies
Global Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market: By Application
Immunoproliferative Disorders
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Cancer
Other Applications
Global Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market: By End User
Hospitals
Research Centers & Institutes
Other End Users
Browse Related Report @
Global Behavioral Health Market- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/589048555/global-industry-research-on-behavioral-health-market-size-share-will-reach-usd-4748-9-million-by-2025-zmr
Global Dermatologicals Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insights-on-global-dermatologicals-market-size--share-to-reach-usd-36637-6-million-by-2028--exhibit-a-cagr-of-11-10--industry-trends-value-analysis--forecast-report-by-zmr-301607770.html
Global Healthcare Data Storage Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/at-13-80-cagr-global-healthcare-data-storage-market-size--share-to-surpass-us-7149-46-million-by-2028--healthcare-data-storage-industry-trends-share-growth-value-analysis--forecast-report-by-zmr-301609229.html
Healthcare Packaging Market - https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/at-6-10-cagr-global-healthcare-packaging-market-size--share-to-surpass-us-177-03-billion-by-2028--healthcare-packaging-industry-trends-share-growth-value-analysis--forecast-report-by-zmr-301609233.html
About Us:
Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, the company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client’s needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.
Contact Us:
Zion Market Research
USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651
Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com
Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com
Kavita More
Zion Market Research
+1 855-465-4651
Kavita.m@marketresearchstore.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other