SERVICE ME by Tom Cavanaugh at the Silicon Beach Film Festival in Hollywood

SERVICE ME! A SHORT SCREWBALL COMEDY TO WORLD PREMIERE AT THE SILICON BEACH FILM FESTIVAL
Award winning writer/director/producer Tom Cavanaugh will World Premiere his new, short film as part of the 2022 Silicon Beach Film Festival. A three-minute screwball, comedy about a woman that pulls into a gas station and asks the attendant to get her a pregnancy test. Gas jockey and the estranged woman end up bantering about life and the situation until they find common ground and bond on how to help the woman who has been abandoned by her “baby’s daddy”!
Cavanaugh is no stranger to the film festival landscape of Hollywood having world premiered several of his short films in Los Angeles including, THE SHIFT at the 2006 L.A. Shorts Festival at Arclight Cinema. In 2017, Cavanaugh’s POKER NIGHT that he wrote and produced won Best Comedy Short Film at the Culver City Festival.
Tom Cavanaugh received his M.F.A. in playwriting from the Actors Studio Drama School. NY in 2000. Tom's full length play, BEHOLD was a 2010 finalist New American Playwrights Program at Utah Shakespearean Festival and won a 2011 Pickering Award for Excellence in Playwriting. ADAM & YOSHI was a finalist in McKinney Repertory Play Competition, Texas, finalist 2013 New American Playwrights Program Utah Shakespearean Festival and won 2012 Make the House Roar Prize at the Lionheart Theater, Georgia. 2014, INLAND EMPRESS, Tom’s full length play, World Premiered, at The Lounge Theatre, Los Angeles. 2017 MISTER PICMAN, premiered at the Short & Sweet Play Festival, Hollywood, CA, & Theatre of Note’s Alternative Acts in Los Angeles. THE FIELD a short play by Cavanaugh premiered at The CTI Theatre Festival in Independence, MO. In 2018, Theatre of Action in Los Angeles Plays About Immigration listed Tom’s short play, COYOTE. Tom won the Artists & Playwright Festival at The Know Theatre in Binghamton, NY in 2018 with his short play, ROCKS ON THE PLAYA. Tom was a member of the 2019 & 2022 National Playwrights Symposium at Cape May Stages in New Jersey and has been a member of the Dramatist Guild of America since 1998.
SERVICE ME was developed through the Manhattan Film Institute under the guidance of Tony Spiridakis (Inappropriate Behavior. Queens Logic) and in workshop at The Actors Gym in New York City under the guidance of Bobby Moresco (Crash, Collin Quinn: Red State Blue State), The project was then produced by Spiridakis and the Manhattan Film Institute in their Summer Filmmaking Program at Greenport, NY on the North Fork of Long Island and in workshop at The Actors Gym in NYC & Los Angeles.
SERVICE ME!
PREMIERES: Wednesday, September 14th at 6pm
Silicon Beach Film Festival 2022
TCL Chinese 8 Theatres
6801 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028
FOR TICKETS GO TO
https://www.siliconbeachfilmfestival.com/tickets
