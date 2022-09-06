Catch Co. Partners With RetailNext, Hooks Customers With Experiential Shopping
Fishing brand teams up with a cutting-edge analytics platform to provide next-level retail experiences.
RetailNext’s technologies are helping us to use data-driven insights to create the most fulfilling, inclusive, and interactive shopping experiences possible.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catch Co., the fishing brand, content, and commerce platform, today announced a strategic partnership with RetailNext, the leading data-analytics solution for brick-and-mortar retailers, to turbocharge its latest venture into experiential in-person shopping, and deliver excellence across its marketing, merchandising, and retail operations.
— Teeg Stoufer, Catch Co. Director of Retail Experience.
Known for innovative eCommerce brands including Mystery Tackle Box, the original monthly subscription box of lures and tackle, Catch Co. recently opened its first Karl's Bait & Tackle physical location in Fort Worth, Texas. Catering to anglers of all skill levels, the 2,500SF location puts fun, informative, and engaging experiences at the heart of the retail mission, enabling customers to inspect and touch lures, baits, and other products, and delivering immersive educational content to demonstrate how items are used on the water.
RetailNext’s revolutionary retail intelligence solutions support that mission by providing Catch Co. with powerful customer intelligence, enabling the brand to optimize operations in real-time to deliver compelling retail experiences. By leveraging RetailNext’s technologies at its inaugural Karl's Bait & Tackle location, Catch Co. has been able to beat its initial sales targets by 200% within one week of opening.
By integrating two of RetailNext’s most advanced AI-powered systems, Traffic 2.0 and Aurora, Catch Co. can access actionable behavioral insights to flexibly manage resources, identify and address problems, and deliver incredible experiences for each and every customer. With Aurora, an IoT sensor that combines human activity recognition with deep learning, Karl's Bait & Tackle managers can seamlessly gather and analyze key customer metrics such as visit duration, unique traffic, and visit frequency. Armed with this and multiple other data points, retail leaders can go beyond basic store traffic and craft a data-driven retail experience that feels individually personalized to shoppers of all kinds.
RetailNext's Traffic 2.0 solution also gives store managers full visibility into footfall, allowing for more efficient staff scheduling to optimize customer experiences, boost sales, and reduce lines at registers during peak times. With a better understanding of shopper traffic and direction of travel upon entrance, Catch Co. is empowered to improve merchandising decisions and enhance in-store marketing campaigns to improve the customer experience while driving bottom-line results.
“We want fishing to be enjoyed by everyone, and we’re committed to building a community around the Catch Co. brand and forging ever-closer connections with our customers,” said Teeg Stoufer, Catch Co. Director of Retail Experience. “Bringing that mission into the real world with brick-and-mortar stores was the logical next step, and RetailNext’s technologies are helping us to realize that ambition, using data-driven insights to create the most fulfilling, inclusive, and interactive shopping experiences possible.”
“As one of America’s most beloved fishing brands, Catch Co. is pushing the envelope when it comes to experiential shopping,” said Sergio Gutierrez, RetailNext Head of Revenue. “We’re delighted to be supporting them on this journey. By providing the insights store leaders need to better understand customer behavior, they are better equipped to react and design incredible experiences that shoppers will want to return to time and again.”
A second Karl's Bait & Tackle location will soon launch at the Mall of America in Minneapolis, Minnesota, as Catch Co. continues its mission to bring unrivaled experiential shopping experiences to consumers across the country.
About RetailNext
RetailNext is the first technology platform to bring e-commerce style shopper analytics to brick-and-mortar stores, brands, and malls. Our fully-integrated SaaS platform gives brands the ability to optimize the shopper experience, a focus that has made us a pioneer. With traffic, occupancy, shopper journey, and video security solutions, RetailNext drives success for every department of the retail environment, empowering operations, marketing, merchandising, store design, and asset protection. For more than a decade, 400+ brands across more than 90 countries have deployed RetailNext to boost operational efficiency and further their brand story. To learn more about RetailNext visit www.retailnext.net.
About Catch Co.
Founded in 2012 by fishing enthusiast Ross Gordon, Catch Co. is on a mission to 'rescue people from the indoors' with the best products, content, and shopping experiences in all of fishing. Catch Co. is best known for its innovative commerce brands Mystery Tackle Box, the original monthly subscription box of lures and tackle, and Karl's Bait & Tackle, a membership-based e-commerce platform. The company has also developed some of the industry's most innovative and engaging brands, including BioSpawn, and 10,000 Fish, and collaborated with The Googan Squad to bring many of their industry-leading products to market. For more information and inspiration to get outside, visit www.catchco.com.
