Financial market: Precious metal osmium on the rise in india
VALUE APPRECIATION of Osmium in Euro (€) since 10/2018 more than 100 %.”MUNICH, BAVARIA, GERMANY, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is considered the last precious metal on earth – rare, unknown and according to analysts a top-investment: Osmium. Since October 2018, existing investors have enjoyed more than 100 percent increase in value. The rare precious metal is still considered an insider tip with an impressive forecast for the future.
Osmium
Osmium is the rarest precious metal in the world. Only as of 2014 has it been available as a tangible investment metal and in exclusive jewelry as the last of the eight precious metals. Its captivating sparkle and unparalleled properties have contributed to its unprecedented triumph. Its extremely high value density allows for high monetary value to be stored in a miniscule volume. This makes it easy to transport, store, gift, inherit, or sell, all with the facilitation of the Owner Change Code.
Rarity
Osmium is mined together with platinum. Only about 30 grams of osmium are found per every 10,000 tons of mined platinum ore. As soon as the production of platinum declines with the introduction of electromobility, the price of osmium may rise further. Globally mineable deposits are estimated to be less than two m³, with mining becoming increasingly expensive as depths increase to 5 km in the earth's crust. Approximately 500 kg per year are mined worldwide.
Security
The Osmium Institute certifies each piece, assigns it an "Osmium Identification Code" and registers the data of the pieces in the Osmium World Database for the customer's protection. Osmium is counterfeit-proof due to its unique crystal structure, which is comparable to a biological fingerprint. Moreover, the highest density of all elements does not allow an equally heavy and comparatively worthless material to be incorporated into osmium, as is often done with copper or tungsten in gold.
Individuality
Osmium is 1,500 times rarer than gold, has 10 times higher purity and is also about 30 times more valuable. Unlike diamonds, osmium cannot be manufactured and cannot be reproduced. It sparkles more than a diamond due to 100% of the incident light being reflected by the microscopic edges of its crystalline structure.
Jewelry
In the jewelry industry, the processing of osmium in combination with metals such as gold, silver, platinum or titanium to create impressive pieces of jewelry is steadily increasing. Investors are betting in the long term that osmium's brilliant beauty and exclusivity will make it increasingly desirable to jewelers, jewelry retailers and their customers. Thus, the tangible asset market loses three percent of the available share of osmium each year, which certainly has an impact on prices. www.oslery.com.
Tangible Asset
Private & institutional investors are supplied with edged bars and round discs without processing premium. Small forms are available for retail investors. All commodities are physically delivered and thus no speculative stock market trading is possible. In portfolio management, osmium is becoming increasingly popular as gold and silver owners divest themselves of the sideways moving metals and use them to pay for osmium. They rely on osmium as a hedge against inflation and perfect transportability.
about:
The Osmium Institute for Marketing and Certification of Osmium serves the purpose of ensuring uniform handling in trade and processing of crystalline osmium as a tangible asset and jewelry metal. The institutes operate a state-of-the-art materials analysis department based on laser-induced plasma spectroscopy. All tasks are carried out by teams of experts who inform traders, train processors, perform analysis and are available as contact persons. For the private trade, the Osmium Institute provides appraisers who confirm the authenticity of osmium and verify codes.
