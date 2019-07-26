Going to study or work in Germany has never been easier due to the new service agency of DAK Healthcare – India (DAK-HI)
DAK Healthcare – India (DAK-HI / health insurer) is now launching a unique and nationwide support campaign for young Indians who wants to work/study in germany.
Background:
Health insurance in Germany is mandatory and as an international comparison, there is an excellent social insurance system. Those workers designated as “self-employed” pay 15.5% and gainfully employed 8% of their monthly salary. Students pay a flat rate around 80 Euros monthly. With a Health-E-Card all insured costs of a person are covered and paid directly by the insurer. The attending physician sends the invoice directly to the insurance company and the person does not have to do or pay anything out of their own pocket.
Best Service Provider – BSP
When a person is going to work or study in Germany they can choose among many health insurance companies which all function similarly in the field of management administration and payment and claim settlement. However, the “customer service” provided by the companies differs considerably. Among the hundreds of German health insurers, I have pushed through the DAK against all the other competitors for one major reason: and that reason is that in 2018 DAK won the prize for “best customer service provider in Germany”.
360 Degree Health Protection – 360 HP
DAK has already established over 500 local service centres and a huge network of medical specialists throughout Germany in order to provide its customers with the best possible support. The insured person thus receives a 360-degree health protection for himself and his family members if they live with him. In addition, there are many special programs to cover pregnancy, child vaccinations, sports injury, etc. There also exists a 24/7 service hotline to provide all insured persons with professional and supportive help and answers to urgent medical and insurance questions.
New Service Partner in India - NSP - India
And finally, the best thing is, in order to extend their excellent service to “customers even before they sign the insurance contract”, DAK has decided to co-operate with a German service partner in India having more than 10 years of experience in India and which knows the mindset, idiosyncrasies and needs of the Indian people very well.
Everyone can go to their website DAK-healthcare.com and get "the 7 steps to Germany" for free. It can save a lot of money and problems!
About DAK
DAK-healthcare.com - 360° protection for you and your family
