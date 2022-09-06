Pasha, NEO, Edward, HeatoN, kennyS and Maikelele announced as captains for the upcoming Kinguin Legends CS:GO tournament
- Kinguin Legends welcomes Counter-Strike legends: Pasha, NEO, Edward, HeatoN, kennyS and Maikelele as official team captains
- The captains will build their teams before the start of the tournament and compete for a share of the €50,000 prize pool
- The tournament starts on September 13th and will see all six teams go head-to-head in a round robin group phase, followed by a best-of-three format, to see which CS:GO legend still reigns supreme
Kinguin is today unveiling further details of its upcoming CS:GO tournament, Kinguin Legends. Kinguin Legends is an entertainment-first focused event that will see six CS:GO stars return to competitive play once again and create a captivating event full of nostalgia along with an exciting experience for all CS:GO fans to enjoy. The “Legends” will battle it out for a share of the €50,000 prize pool and for the right to call themselves the first Kinguin Legends Champion!
Each captain will recruit players, friends, and pros to join them as they gear up to re-enter competitive CS:GO in the hope of emerging as champion. Tournament rules will be modified to highlight legendary captains and their old rivals. A custom designed Kinguin Legends 1v1 map has been exclusively created for the tournament. The only rule for all teams is that the average age of all five players must be 26 or over. The tournament kicks off on September 13th and will run until September 18, with teams playing through an initial round-robin tournament format followed by a best-of-three play-offs to determine who comes out on top.
The captains of the event are led by a group of legendary Counter-Strike players including:
- Jarosław “pashaBiceps” Jarząbkowski, Polish legend, mostly known from the Golden Five. He has won many significant tournaments with Virtus Pro including winning and MVP of EMS One Katowice 2014, DreamHack Open Bucharest 2016 and Intel Extreme Masters VI. Pasha was ranked the 3rd best player of 2014 by HLTV.
- Filip “NEO” Kubski, Polish legend, also known from the Golden Five. He has won many significant tournaments with Virtus Pro including ELEAGUE Season 1, ESL Major Series One Katowice 2014 and Intel Extreme Masters VI. NEO was ranked the best player of 2011 by HLTV, rated the best CS 1.6 player of all time by 12up and voted ‘Player of the Decade’ (2000’s) by HLTV users.
- Ioann "Edward" Sukhariev, Ukrainian legend and veteran with a long career at NAVI. He was the trophy bearer for the IEM Katowice 2022 and was ranked the 5th best player of 2010 by HLTV for CS 1.6.
- Emil "HeatoN" Christensen, Swedish legend, best known for his career at Ninjas in Pyjamas and SK Gaming winning multiple CPL tournaments and becoming the first person inducted into the Esports Hall of Fame at ESL One: Cologne 2016. HeatoN was rated one of the best CS 1.6 players of all time by 12up.
- Mikail "Maikelele" Bill, Swedish legend, known for his career at teams including Team Kinguin, Ninjas in Pyjamas and Godsent. He has won multiple tournaments at Assembly Winter 2015 and WePlay! Forge of Masters Season 2 while coming 2nd at one of the biggest tournaments of 2016 at DreamHack Winter. Maikelele was the creator of the first international superteam in CS:GO history with Team Kinguin.
- Kenny “kennyS” Schrub, French legend, best known for his career at Team EnVyUs and G2 Esports winning multiple tournaments including DreamHack Open Cluj-Napoca 2015, World Electronic Sports Games 2016 and ESL Pro League Season 5. “kennyS” was named “Esports Player of the Year" at The Game Awards 2015.
The online stage of the tournament (13-15th September) will be casted by Mamoon “TeaTime” Sabri, Travis “TravCS” Landaw Mott, Harvey “Skriv” Rodgers and Michael “YouM3” Cassidy. James Banks will be hosting the casting team for the finals (17-18th of September) and will be joined by Jack “Jacky” Peters and Davis “DAVEY'' Stafford. Accompanying the team will be Halvor “Vendetta” Gulestøl and Dominik “Neo” Dąbrowski from the analysis desk. Meanwhile, the Polish stream will be hosted by Filip “Testree” Mątkowski. Other guest appearances are expected from Counter-Strike personalities to help relive old moments and bring some entertaining ribbing to the legends.
Viktor Romaniuk Wanli, Founder and Creative Director at Kinguin said: “I am delighted to be welcoming such iconic players to Kinguin Legends to create an exciting entertainment event, with new stories for fans to watch and enjoy. Kinguin has a deep-rooted passion for esports and we hope that Kinguin Legends CS:GO will be our first step to creating a long lasting and fully-loaded entertainment experience for fans all over the world. To have kennyS, Pasha, Edward, Neo and Maikelele playing against each other again is mind blowing! I recall HeatoN as the ultimate Counter-Strike player back in my early involvement with esports since CPL. It’s unbelievable that I may see him play to win again! We have big ambitions with Kinguin Legends and will be bringing more exciting esports events to our community in the future.”
Kinguin Legends Captain and ex-CS:GO professional “pashaBiceps” Jarosław Jarząbkowski said: “I am very happy to be able to participate in the Kinguin Legends project. This is a great initiative that will definitely allow us to feel the emotions associated with the great CS:GO scene again. I'm looking forward to the duels with NEO, Edward, HeatoN, kennyS and Maikelele. It will be a great show!”
For this tournament, Kinguin is partnering with the CS:GO matchmaking portal, Esportal, who will be hosting the Kinguin Legends streams on its front page as the official technology partner.
For more information about the upcoming Kinguin Legends CS:GO event, or for future Kinguin Legends and entertainment events, fans can follow Kinguin Legends on Twitter, as well as Kinguin on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. You can also find more information on the Kinguin Legends website.
