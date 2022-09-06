FINNS BEACH CLUB ANNOUNCES NYE FULL ARTIST LINE UP

Finns Beach Club Bali New Years Eve Party

Finns Beach Club Bali announces stellar line up for what is sure to be a once-in-a-lifetime New year's eve party to celebrate the beginning of 2023.

CANGGU, BALI, INDONESIA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finns Beach Club today announced the final international artist in an already stellar line up for what is sure to be a once-in-a-lifetime party to celebrate the beginning of 2023. Global Producer and DJ Hayden James completes the already outstanding lineup of Diplo, Gorgon City and Elderbrook.

The 170 metre oceanfront venue has previously hosted both Diplo and Hayden James, each being a sell out event. Despite the venues capacity to host more than 10,0000 guests, for sure, this line up and Finns reputation for throwing parties of epic proportions will prove NYE to be another sell out event.

Finns are offering VIP and GA areas with tickets available from a current early bird discounted price of IDR 1,500,000. Furniture sales have been through the roof with all VIP Deluxe St Tropez Beds, Booths, VIP Lagoon Party Beds and both Party Platforms sold out. Lucky revelers can still grab a Deluxe Bed on the VIP Rooftop or in the VIP Lounge, including entry for up to 6 people and a bottle of bubbles to get the party started.

Amazingly the prime and exclusive private Platinum Rooftop, located above the action in VIP with front and centre views of the stage is still available. This private party area is available exclusively for you and up to 249 of your closest friends! Offering private bar and toilet facilities and the best vantage point for this epic lineup and what is sure to be a spectacular display at midnight.

Talking about the amazing preparations, Justin Hannan, CMO, Finns, shares his excitement, “You do not want to miss this party of a lifetime! It’s amazing that the buzz and energy is back in Bali and once again we can enjoy great views and vibes, with people traveling from all over the world. Finns has always been the hottest spot for the best parties on the island and this year will be no different. In 2019 we hosted over 10,000 guests to see in the new year, and this year will be bigger and better than ever before.”

The early bird promotion offering 50% off is due to end soon. So don’t delay, get your ticket for what is sure to be Bali’s biggest new year’s event.

Dance under the stars with a glass in your hand, listening to some of the world’s top DJs and welcome the New Year in true island style.

Tickets are available online https://finnsbeachclub.com/event/nye2022/

Media resources https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1uWSC4fxZrw1EC1aDuuNmLrW_eX2iSKfc



For more information and media inquiries please contact:

marketing@finnsbali.com



About the artists:

DIPLO

Diplo is one of the most dynamic forces in music today.

The ten-time Grammy-nominated artist has worked closely with artists including Beyoncé,The Weeknd, Madonna and Bad Bunny.

ELDERBROOK

A live phenomenon, classically-trained, multi-instrumentalist, producer and singer/songwriter Elderbrook has a knack for creating emotive music that explores the sensitive and introspective themes of identity and mental health.

Grammy and Ivor Novello nominated, 4.5 million Spotify listeners, tours with Jungle,

Bonobo and Friendly Fires and collaborations with Camelphat, Diplo and Rudimental have earnt him a revered reputation as a multi-faceted, forward-thinking talent who is comfortable exploring a range of genres

HAYDEN JAMES

It took award-winning music producer Hayden James one song to become a sound of the Australian summer. ‘Something About You’, released in the heat of December 2014 by Future Classic, lit up the pop music scene and gained Gold Certification in Australia. Today the artist’s electronic pop music has hooked a global audience on his sound, with a collection that has amassed over half a billion streams.

This year is slated to be another stand out with new, dance-infused pop singles set for

release, exciting collaborations & remixes on the horizon.

GORGAN CITY

Gorgon City are world builders. The duo’s shared moniker and computer-rendered imagery draw on the hedonism of the ancient Greeks, but also the period’s extraordinary gamut of discovery, creativity, and ambition.

Since first linking up for a run of singles at the turn of the decade, Gorgon City – comprising Kye Gibbon and Matt Robson-Scott have entrenched themselves in global club culture, offering a heady mix of big room house and underground heaters.



About Finns Beach Club:

With the choice of 4 pools, 7 bars (including 2 swim-up pool bars), 5 restaurants, daily DJs, live Vocalists and stunning sunsets, Finns Beach Club offers it all across 170m of absolute oceanfront at the famous Berawa surf break. All this is only 10 minutes from Seminyak.

Finns delivers on its promise as the world’s best beach club. All ages are welcome at Finns* with two dedicated family friendly swimming pools. One located within Finns Beach Club and the second within Finns VIP Beach Club. Finns VIP Beach Club also offers an oceanfront adult only (18+) infinity pool, offering uninterrupted views across the ocean and the most idyllic location to take in sunset.

In between Finns Beach Club and Finns VIP Beach Club you will find Finns Party Lagoon. The party lagoon pool is complete with party beds and a swim up bar. Step out of the pool and straight onto the dance floor!

Facilitating all kinds of dining experiences from fresh, bakery style snacks to Sushi, Indian and light fare from The Med, Finns offers numerous options to satisfy hungry holidaymakers. St Tropez Restaurant features stunning ocean views and Mediterranean flavours in a delightful beachfront setting, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Try some of the freshest Japanese in Bali at The Sushi Bar, or indulge in Indian delights from Mumbai Kitchen.

With all this plus DJs pumping out the best beats throughout the day, live vocalists and the Rooftop Bar or Sunset Lounge to watch the sun sink to the surf, Finns is hard to beat for Bali’s best day into night at the beach!

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/finnsbeachclub/

Instagram : @FinnsBeachClub

Twitter : FinnsBeachClub

Image Gallery : www.finnsbeachclub.com/gallery



* New Year’s Eve is an 18+ event.