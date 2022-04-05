Finns Bali, in partnership with Bali tourism stakeholders launches ‘Back to Bali’ campaign

Bringing you back to Bali with this all encompassing Bali holiday offer, set to be the biggest tourism campaign in the history of the iconic Indonesian island.

BALI, INDONESIA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Officially launching today, ‘Back to Bali’ is set to be the biggest tourism campaign in the history of the iconic Indonesian island. Led by Finns Bali, in partnership with some of the island’s major industry stakeholders, and endorsed by Bali Tourism, Wonderful Indonesia, Bali Hotels Association and Garuda Indonesia; the global campaign reminds us all about the beauty this island paradise has to offer.

Huge value, for one low price, the ‘Back to Bali’ campaign offers a Bali holiday experience providing massive savings to visitors. Valued at IDR 15 million (approx. AUD1,500), tourists can purchase the holiday offer for just IDR 5 million (approx. AUD500). The holiday offer is worth IDR 5 million in food & beverage credit, IDR 5 million in accommodation credit and IDR 5 million in Finns VIP membership credit.

Additional bonuses of a Bali Pass and Grab IDR 500,000 (approx. AUD50) credit, is also included. What’s more, the offer can be secured now for an initial deposit of only IDR 990,000 (approx. AUD99), with a three-year validity to pay the remaining balance and redeem the credit.

On sale for a limited time, the offer can be purchased via the Back to Bali portal, which allows guests to manage their payments, transfer credits and redeem and book accommodation. Back to Bali gives access to over 150 participating resorts, 500 villas and the bonus Bali Pass valued at IDR 5,000,000 (approx. AUD500) , which unlocks access to exclusive deals, discounts and freebies all over Bali. Participating partners include Five Elements, Six Senses, Abaca Villas, Massilia Villas and Rumah Ludwig, to name a few.

With International flights now landing directly into Bali and the Visa on Arrival (VOA) reinstated , now is the time to get ‘Back to Bali’, travelers to ‘Paradise Island’ can take advantage of an incredible offer that not only helps support the hospitality and tourism industry but provides great savings and an all encompassing Bali holiday experience.

“Bali closed its doors to tourism 2 years ago, which has seen catastrophic results for the hospitality and tourism industry. It’s no secret that tourism is the heart and soul of the island, with many people facing employment uncertainty and poverty,” said CEO of Finns Bali, Beau Whittington. “With the return of direct international flights and relaxed quarantine, we are confident that now is the right time to launch a Back to Bali campaign, and do everything we can to revive the tourism industry. We are thrilled that the campaign has been endorsed by the tourism boards and are grateful to be working with so many incredible partners across the island”.

The island’s charities such as Solemen Indonesia and Crisis Kitchen having been inundated with requests for help from locals who were previously employed within the tourism industry, now is the the perfect time to ensure that Bali is first and foremost in the minds of future travelers so that these organisations can work to get these individuals back to work.

In conjunction with Bali Prod, Finns have produced a captivating campaign video showcasing the best Bali has to offer.

Finns Bali looks forward to encouraging everyone to do their bit to revive Bali’s tourism industry and support locals, who want nothing more than to greet the world with the warm Balinese welcome that the island is famous for.

The offer is on sale for a limited time or until sold out.

Back to Bali holiday brought to you by Finns Bali in partnership with tourism stakeholders