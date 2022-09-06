Liteye Awarded $4.5M Contract for SHIELD to support Army RCCTO HEL Systems

Liteye SHIELD Payload provides C-UAS solutions with multiple layered capabilities Liteye SHIELD Payload provides C-UAS solutions with multiple layered capabilities

Together with SAIC, Liteye Systems will provide SHIELD system to RCCTO’s High Energy Laser (HEL) program in support of C-sUAS warfare.

CENTENNIAL, CO, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liteye Systems, based in Centennial Colorado, has been awarded a $4,500,000, multiple-year contract to further develop and integrate its Liteye SHIELD C-sUAS payload in the US Army (RCCTO) HEL prototype effort. This second contract continues the work of last year’s award from RCCTO and furthers the SHIELD platform advancements.

The Army, acting as the Executive Agent for C-sUAS remains focused on the elimination of UAS threats. In a May 2021 Senate Armed Services Hearing, SECARMY, Christine Wormuth, said “The Army needs to be very attentive to challenges like counter UAS for example.…those are absolutely areas that we need to be working on in terms of developing our capabilities and obviously being able to test our capabilities.”

The objective of C-sUAS HEL prototype effort is to develop, integrate, manufacture, and ultimately test a prototype HEL System(s) in an operationally relevant environment. This contract enables the rapid prototyping of a near-production representative, cost-effective HEL System(s), which will be integrated with current military battle management systems. Liteye’s SHIELD payload will provide the detection, tracking, and identification of Group 1 & 2 UAS in a range of combat environments which will utilize the new 3D SPYGLASS™ Radar developed in Colorado. The HEL “hard kill” capability will be provided by a partner company and integrated with Liteye’s SHEILD payload to be tested and demonstrated during operational test and evaluation.

“This ongoing effort represents Liteye’s focused commitment to development by our team, and again renews our strategic partnership with the US Army dating back to 2016 when we first sent our C-sUAS systems into combat in Iraq,” said Kenneth Geyer, CEO and Co-Founder of Liteye Systems. “Drone warfare is evolving at an incredible pace, both airborne and ground-based, Liteye and our partners work just as fast developing layered capabilities to handle the multidomain threats of today and tomorrow.”

Liteye’s C-sUAS solutions can be layered with multiple effectors and battle management systems to Detect, Track, Identify and Defeat a wide range of malicious small UAS threats facing US forces today. The Liteye services team provides 24/7 reach-back support, training, and system updates to ensure that the systems remain effective against threats that are continuously increasing in complexity.

“On behalf of the Liteye team, we thank the US Army for their continued trust in our systems and our team. We also thank our partners Numerica and Pratt & Miller along with a long list of other external stakeholders who played a part in bringing this contract to fruition,” said Geyer.

If your organization needs multi-domain multi-mission protection from all threats, including unmanned, please reach out to our subject matter experts. liteyesales@liteye.com

About the Joint C-sUAS Office (JCO): In November 2019, the Secretary of Defense designated the Army as the executive agent for Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-sUAS) and in turn, the Secretary of the Army stood up the Joint C-sUAS Office (JCO) under a 2-Star Director within Army G-3/5/7 to address UAS threats while eliminating duplication and redundancies across the DoD.

About the Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO): The SECARMY assigned the Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) as the materiel and acquisition support for the JCO. The JCO and RCCTO work to develop, detect, track, identify, and defeat sUAS hazards and threats using synchronized solutions across the joint service domains.

About Liteye Systems, Inc. (www.Liteye.com): Colorado-based, Liteye Systems, Inc. is a world leader and technology solutions manufacturer and integrator of military and commercial Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS) systems, manufacturer of US AUDS, Drone Sense and Warn Systems, rugged high-resolution head-mounted displays (HMD), augmented sights, thermal surveillance systems, covert surveillance systems, electronic warfare packages, radar systems, and fire control software solutions. With offices in the UK and sales affiliates worldwide, Liteye is protecting critical infrastructure from real-world threats.

