The DeData Salon Kicks Off Berlin Blockchain Week 2022

Berlin Blockchain Week 2022 Kicks Off with The DeData Salon on September 12th

The DeData Salon is kicking off Berlin Blockchain Week 2022 at the Spreespeicher on Monday, September 12th, followed by an after-party at Watergate.

We stand at a juncture in history where we need to ensure that we take a path of individual sovereignty over our data. All the minds at the DeData Salon are gathering to pioneer the journey ahead” — Dylan Dewdney, Founder of NFT3 and DeData Salon Featured Speaker

BERLIN, GERMANY, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DeData Salon is kicking off Berlin Blockchain Week 2022 in style at the stunning Spreespeicher on Monday, the 12th of September, from 09:00 to 20:00 followed by an after-party at the iconic Watergate club from 20:00 till late. This intimate summit is designed to facilitate deep dive discussions on how WEB 3.0 is changing the way data is owned, moved, and shared.

Promising to be a highlight for data privacy enthusiasts as well as Web3 novices, the DeData Salon will range in topics from DeFi to decentralized social media, to buying NFTs, and minting a decentralized identity. This event will focus on the challenges and opportunities of working with decentralized data or “DeData” as well as the impact of what meaningful ownership of personal data will look like for the average person.

Featured leading experts include Bruce Pon from Ocean Protocol, Julien Bouteloup from StakeDAO, Blackpool, and Rekt News, Evin McMullen from DIsco , and Dylan Dewdney from Kylin Network and NFT3. Other speakers represent some of the most exciting projects in the DeData space, including IPFS, Mina Protocol, Civic Technologies and iExec.

"I'm excited to share a perspective on how IPFS and Filecoin shape the future of the data economy”, says speaker Lukas Bresser from Ecosystem Growth at Protocol Labs. “Events like the Dedata Salon play an important role in rallying the developer community and facilitating the exchange of perspectives and ideas to make the web more decentralized, robust, and secure."

Hosted by Title Sponsors Kylin Network, NFT3 and Ruby, the DeData Salon is the first in-person edition of the DeData Conference, which took place online in late 2021 and featured Polkadot Founder Gavin Wood debating Edward Snowden on the future of data privacy. This first post-pandemic event kicking off Berlin Blockchain Week 2022 offers attendees an intimate opportunity to network with leaders in the blockchain industry while enjoying gourmet catering, getting pampered in the lounge, or hitting golf balls into the Spree.

Following the DeData Salon, attendees will be jetted across the river on a clean energy catamaran by SolarWaterWorld for the after-party at Watergate. Known as a Berlin institution for more than 20 years, Watergate is ranked one of Berlin’s best clubs with its state-of-the-art sound system and legendary river views. Boasting a lineup of DJs who have played some of the biggest festivals in Germany, DeData will surely kick off Berlin Blockchain Week 2022 in true Berlin techno style.

"The intersection of data, blockchain, and identity will be the single most important nexus to consider for the proliferation of not only numerous new efficiencies and business models, but a positive evolution in how we collectively live our lives. We stand at a juncture in history where we need to ensure that we take a path of individual sovereignty over our data. All the minds at DeData Salon are gathering to pioneer this journey ahead of us”, says Dylan Dewdney, Founder and Lead Initiator of NFT3, the first unified identity network for Web3.

Tickets are selling fast with complimentary tickets reserved for students and independent developers. For the latest updates, follow @DeDataHQ on Twitter or go to DeData.com/events/Berlin2022 for more information.



About the Organizers:

DeData is hosted by DeData Studios, a consortium of projects working at the forefront of decentralized data. The summit’s program is produced by Party Action People, organizers of the Blockchain Oracle Summit.

