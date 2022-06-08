Melos Studio Brings Cappadonna and Method Man to Dcentral Austin to Discuss Web 3 Music Collaboration and NFT Drops

The Future Of Music Is Decentral

Melos Launches U.S. Campaign at Dcentral Austin Offering Attendees Eth, Wave Points, NFT AirDrops and More Prizes for Winners of the Bull Riding Challenge

We're excited to work with Cappadonna and Method Man to bring more awareness to how Melos Studio's Web 3.0 tools can accelerate collaborations between artists and fans, as well as protect ownership.” — Yalu Lin, Co-Founder and CEO of Melos Studio

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Melos Venture Limited, the operator of Melos Studio—a decentralized music studio for Web 3.0 (collectively “Melos” or “the Company”), announced today that the Company is bringing Cappadonna and Method Man (of the legendary rap group Wu-Tang Clan) to the Dcentral Austin Conference today (Wednesday, June 8, 2022), to discuss their Web 3.0 music collaboration with fans, leveraging the tools of Melos Studio.

Cappadonna, who is set to perform and speak today (Wednesday, June 8, 2022) at Dcentral Austin, with a video appearance from Method Man, will give insight on their upcoming NFT Drops in the U.S.—anticipated to drop July 30th, 2022 on U.S. accessible marketplaces (i.e. OpenSea). This is the start of a campaign that Melos is undergoing to aggressively begin marketing its brand, products, services and celebrity NFT drops in the United States. The Company will actively sponsor U.S. events, concerts, tours, and much more.

Yalu Lin, Co-Founder and CEO of Melos Venture Limited stated, “Since launching in November of 2021, Melos Studio has onboarded more than 1,100 indie and emerging artists, from over 60+ countries worldwide. Melos hosts events in the metaverse, along with its own discord sever, for conversations between fans, patrons and their favorite artists. We are excited to work with Cappadonna and Method Man in bringing more awareness to how the Melos Studio Web 3.0 environment can accelerate collaborations between artists and fans, as well as protect ownership.”

Melos will also be offering Dcentral attendees and other participants taking advantage of the Melos Studio Social Rewards, a Mechanical Bull Riding Challenge!

Ride To Win:

• 1 ETH Grand Prize

• Wave Points

• Free NFT AirDrops

• Coupons

All participants will also be entered in a lucky draw to win EXCLUSIVE music NFT airdrop prizes.

1. Claim rewards by scanning the appropriate QR Code; and,

2. Join Melos Discord and Complete the Award Pool!

Melos is backed by Binance Labs, Dapper Labs, NGC Ventures, Innovion Corporation and CryptoPhD, and has recently aligned with Phu Styles, CEO of Blockchain PR—through its engagement of DAM, a division al Digital Asset Monetary Network, Inc.—to help bring the Melos brand to U.S. audiences, in part by leveraging celebrity NFTs.

About Melos Studio

Melos, a decentralized music studio for Web 3.0, is a revolutionary NFT platform that allows fans to co-create with their favorite artists. Imagine being able to curate with your friends a one-of-one mixtape with Cappadonna, Method Man or any of the other artists on the Melos platform. This rare collaboration can now be brought with you into the metaverse or shared as your own personal soundtrack. Utilities such as remixes by the artist on top of your creation, art, merch, and access are just the tip of the iceberg.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the Company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward-looking.