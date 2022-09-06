Veterans ASCEND Announces the Launch of CATE
Artificial Intelligence Updates and Expansions Earn a Name with a MissionSIMPSONVILLE, SC, USA, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veterans ASCEND, a nation-wide military talent sourcing platform, today announced the launch of CATE, an impressive proprietary artificial Intelligence (AI) technology that powers the system. The newly-named program is an acronym for Career Ai Talent Equalizer.
Robyn Grable, the U.S. Navy veteran who founded Veterans ASCEND based on her years of experience working in human resources, said her overall vision for the platform led to the development of the skills-based talent sourcing platform which is designed to eliminate the many impediments and biases of traditional hiring practices.
“Skills-based hiring is the future of talent acquisition,” Grable said. “Recognizing skills regardless of how they are earned benefits the employer and the employee. CATE is just another tool in our kit to change the way hiring is done and to ensure that military veterans and their spouses are able to parlay existing skills into meaningful careers.”
ABOUT VETERANS ASCEND
Veterans ASCEND is a skills matching platform dedicated to breaking the cycle of traditional exclusionary hiring practices through AI powered talent sourcing. With an intentional sourcing model, we match candidates by aligning skills, location and salary requirements with the needs of employers. This innovative way of connecting candidates with career opportunities removes the barriers and bias of resumes, while reducing the cost and improving the quality of hires. Veterans ASCEND was founded in 2018 by CEO, Robyn Grable, a Navy Veteran with over 30 years in human capital management. To learn more, visit https://www.veteransascend.com.
###
Robyn Grable
Veterans ASCEND
+1 864-887-5865
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other