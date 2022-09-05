United Market Launches StudioNow – An Easy Way to Book Local Recording Studios

United Market announced the launch of StudioNow, an easy way to find and book recording studios instantly. Musicians all over the country can use StudioNow—at home or on the road—to find quality pre-approved studios for recording sessions.

“United Market builds software to empower and increase the efficiency of music creators and their teams. We have launched an additional tool to help creators and their teams easily book studio time,” United Market Executive said. “Whether they are in their local city or traveling, they can find quality vetted studios to get sessions completed.”

Tools for music collaboration

United Market provides an all-in-one collaboration tool for musicians to connect, collaborate, create projects, communicate with their teams, and secure payments seamlessly on one platform. With StudioNow, musicians can turn that work into action by booking time in the recording studio.

United Market 2.0 is launching this winter and will be a full-service monetization and team efficiency tool for creators and their teams. Music producers can work alongside their teams to complete more projects, and co-producer agreement issues will be a thing of the past.

Record conveniently

With StudioNow, musicians and their teams can take advantage of inspiration, especially while traveling, by accessing the network of pre-vetted recording studios and booking time when it’s needed. For those who aren’t on the road, StudioNow can help find the best recording studio in the area to fit budget requirements and other concerns.

“StudioNow is an easy way to book studios in your area and United Market is focused on music creators and their teams.,” the founders said.

Find the next studio

