United Market Launches StudioNow – An Easy Way to Book Local Recording Studios

United Market announced the launch of StudioNow, an easy way to find and book recording studios instantly. Musicians all over the country can use StudioNow—at home or on the road—to find quality pre-approved studios for recording sessions.

Music software company United Market has released StudioNow, a tool to help creators locate and book time at reputable recording studios. Musicians have access to these studios, whether at home or traveling, so they can book studio time whenever or wherever inspiration strikes.

“United Market builds software to empower and increase the efficiency of music creators and their teams. We have launched an additional tool to help creators and their teams easily book studio time,” United Market Executive said. “Whether they are in their local city or traveling, they can find quality vetted studios to get sessions completed.”

Tools for music collaboration 

United Market provides an all-in-one collaboration tool for musicians to connect, collaborate, create projects, communicate with their teams, and secure payments seamlessly on one platform. With StudioNow, musicians can turn that work into action by booking time in the recording studio.

With United Market, a music collaboration tool, and StudioNow, musicians can build a team and communicate all the necessary information to move forward with production. From offering paid collaborations and sharing audio files to booking studio time and securing payments, United Market and StudioNow have the tools to get the job done.

United Market 2.0 is launching this winter and will be a full-service monetization and team efficiency tool for creators and their teams. Music producers can work alongside their teams to complete more projects, and co-producer agreement issues will be a thing of the past. 

 

Record conveniently

With StudioNow, musicians and their teams can take advantage of inspiration, especially while traveling, by accessing the network of pre-vetted recording studios and booking time when it’s needed. For those who aren’t on the road, StudioNow can help find the best recording studio in the area to fit budget requirements and other concerns.

“StudioNow is an easy way to book studios in your area and United Market is focused on music creators and their teams.,” the founders said.

Find the next studio

Musicians and their teams can confidently find and book time at quality pre-vetted recording studios on demand with StudioNow by United Market. Whether at home or on the go, musicians can record when they need to at professional music studios around the country by booking time with StudioNow.

