Mext B2B Metaverse announces Smart Transportation & Logistics Day event to explore the Trends and Innovations in 2022
We organize the livestream to bring together big players in the Smart Transportation & Logistics ecosystem to explore technology trends and innovations in 2022.
We are proud to organize the second edition of Smart Transportation & Logistics high-tech livestream. Leading experts will enlighten us on the latest innovations in this area."PARIS, ÎLE-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, September 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mext B2B Metaverse community organizes Smart Transportation & Logistics Day livestream event to bring together professionals, designers, engineers, innovators, influencers, addicts, manufacturers from across the Smart Transportation & Logistics ecosystem to explore technology trends and innovations in 2022 for Smart Transportation & Logistics.
— Hanene Maupas, CEO of Mext
For most companies, the transportation and logistics are key for business success and could be even turned into a key competitive advantage. Technologies such as IoT & AI in transportation and logistics industries have made almost everything automated, eradicated many challenges related to real time tracking and produced important data allowing more intelligent capabilities. Recent years have seen massive advancement for the logistics industry in areas such as Artificial and Augmented Intelligence, Digital Twins, advanced analytics, Autonomous Vehicles.
In this conference, we will focus on getting the latest innovation and trends in the transportation and logistics development to help our high-tech community, to face its major new challenges for companies, build their roadmap and find their next partners. We will deep dive, from Technology Trends for Smart Logistics to New services Trends.
Among the speakers, you will meet technology leaders of the transportation and logistics industry as well as most recognized startups with disruptive technologies.
Hanene Maupas, CEO of Mext, explains this event’s intention :
“ We are proud to organize the second edition of Smart Transportation & Logistics high-tech livestream. Leading experts will enlighten us on the latest innovations in this area.”
Limited seating in the discussion panel will be available for media who would like to join our online conference stage and participate in the Virtual Press Room content and interviews.
Mext B2B Metaverse and Expo aims to be the global, effective and trusted way to create a community of reliable organizations that are part of the high-tech value chain. It is an All-in-one B2B Metaverse platform to manage high-tech ecosystem, community, and host events.
Smart Transportation & Logistics Day