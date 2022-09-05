Vegan Certification Offered at Plant Based World Expo (BEVEG)

BeVeg is defining what it means to be a truly Vegan product at Plant Based World Expo, North America’s only 100% plant-based event.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The BeVeg Vegan Certification team will attend Plant Based World Expo September 8 and 9, 2022 at the New York Javits Center. 

BeVeg is defining what it means to be a truly Vegan product. This week the Vegan Certification team will be at North America’s only 100% plant-based event. BeVeg is the world’s only accredited Vegan certification standard. Unquestionably, its globally registered Vegan Trademark allows manufacturers to confirm their Vegan claims with independence, confidence, and ease.

Credible Vegan claims are necessary: there is a consumer confidence crisis. Chiefly, consumers are confused by the distinction between "plant-based" and "Vegan." BeVeg audits pose a solution. The BeVeg Vegan trademark alerts consumers, producers, and manufacturers that the product is truly Vegan. Moreover, 20% of the world's population suffers from allergies to non-Vegan products. 

Whereas other trademarks lack a law-firm managed standard, BeVeg's accredited Vegan certification standard requires standard operating procedures must be updated to reflect a commitment to “free from” animal contaminant and cruelty-free claims, on-site audits, and supply chain verification. Such audits are performed through BeVeg’s partnerships with NSF, the OU, and other approved certification bodies. A satisfied audit checklist ensures that the facility is truly Vegan: any product(s) manufactured, produced, or packaged may receive the globally registered BeVeg trademark. Moreover, 

While BeVeg audits may be bundled, they may also be performed individually. To request an official quote for Vegan certification from BeVeg, or to learn more about the program you can ask a BeVeg or NSF representative at Plant Based World this week!

About

BeVeg, is a law firm for global vegan certification. The BeVeg vegan trademark is currently in use on every continent except Antarctica. BeVeg is on a mission to globally and legally standardize vegan claims. The firm raises the standard for consumer transparency by redefining truth in labeling laws. BeVeg licenses use of its vegan symbol to companies and products that follow ethical vegan business practices. If you see the BeVeg vegan logo trademark, you can trust that product did not partake in the exploitation of animals. Food safety and planetary sustainability require sanitary products and conditions uncontaminated by animals. BeVeg was founded by Carissa Kranz, an awarded Super Lawyer and vegan from birth.

