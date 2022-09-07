CRB Monitor Partners with Sayari to Enhance KYC/AML Compliance Platform with Comprehensive Marijuana Business Data

The licensing agreement will integrate CRB Monitor’s marijuana-related business data within the Sayari Graph platform.

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, September 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CRB Monitor, the nation’s leading provider of cannabis corporate intelligence, announced today a new partnership with Sayari, the leader in data intelligence for financial crime prevention, supply chain transparency and national security missions. The licensing agreement will integrate CRB Monitor’s marijuana-related business data within the Sayari Graph platform. Sayari provides instant access to structured business information on over 426 million companies and 497 million of their key people in over 200 jurisdictions worldwide.

Steven Kemmerling, Founder & CEO of CRB Monitor, commented, “We are excited to announce our partnership with Sayari, which has engineered a best-in-class, purpose-built tool for navigating the complexities of corporate ownership and commercial relationships. By plugging into CRB Monitor’s database, Sayari is improving transparency and expanding the ways it helps financial institutions, governments and multinationals mitigate risk and comply with KYC, AML, Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD), Sanctions, Beneficial Ownership, and Anti-Bribery & Corruption regulations.”

Farley Mesko, CEO of Sayari said, "We are thrilled to connect CRB Monitor data into Sayari to empower our users with the most comprehensive and up-to-date cannabis business data available – backed by government data. The cannabis market is expected to top $33 billion by the end of 2022, and financial institutions are seeking efficient tools to stay compliant. By accessing CRB Monitor data directly through Sayari’s platform, our partner financial institutions and service providers can better understand, identify, and manage cannabis-related risk and opportunity.”

Sayari Graph, the company’s flagship solution, provides a complete picture of customers, vendors, counterparties, their key personnel, hierarchies, subsidiaries, and related parties, all while maintaining provenance back to official documents from their countries of origin.

About CRB Monitor

CRB Monitor empowers financial institutions and cannabis industry participants to manage better and monetize cannabis-related risks and opportunities. Known for its breadth, depth, and integrity, CRB Monitor has become the industry standard for cannabis-related market intelligence, with daily coverage of over 64,000 Tier 1 CRBs, 119,000 marijuana business licenses, 100,000 beneficial owners, and 1,800 cannabis-linked securities. CRB Monitor was founded in 2014 and is led by a team of banking, investment management, and corporate intelligence veterans. CRB Monitor is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Sayari

Sayari empowers regulators and investigators to mitigate risk exposure and fight financial crime by providing instant visibility into commercial networks worldwide. Its flagship solution, Sayari Graph, harvests billions of public records from over 200 jurisdictions to deliver a global database of ownership hierarchies, commercial relationships, and risk analyses—available via web application, API, or data subscription. Since its founding in 2015, Sayari has earned the trust of top financial institutions, Fortune 100 corporations, and government agencies, securing a $40M Series C in 2021. Sayari is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and its solutions are used by more than 3,000 frontline analysts in 35 countries.

