Experts Rank It #1: Architectural Masterpiece Combines Miami, NY and LA Style in an Ultra-Modern Luxury Oceanfront House

489 Ocean Shore Blvd Ormond Beach Florida - William Morgan Design - Iconic Copper Bridge: Thirty feet in length, ten feet high, the cantilever bridge projects horizontally at eight degrees. It appears to define physics, simulating the feeling of flying ac

489 Ocean Shore Blvd Ormond Beach Florida - William Morgan Design - Glass Wall: Thirty-foot glass wall created from the Coca-Cola glass (just like the bottles) is the tallest and thickest residential glass wall in the world. The vista through it is on the