Experts Rank It #1: Architectural Masterpiece Combines Miami, NY and LA Style in an Ultra-Modern Luxury Oceanfront House

Rare, award-winning, one-of-a-kind modern home created by Internationally Renowned Architect William Morgan & Wayne Berg for iconic Coca-Cola bottle inventors.ORMOND BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A rare, award-winning, one-of-a-kind house is a modern treasure created by renowned architects for a famous family. If there was an art museum for buildings, this house would be in it.
The Ocean House is a true trophy house; a collector’s item for those who want to have it all. Architecture is all about daring the physics and pushing the limits. To paraphrase the Interior Design magazine, you understand this house and its ingenious design once you enter and look across the bridge… you see the ocean through its massive glass and have a feeling of infinite space and weightlessness.
Created to balance the private and entertaining lifestyle of the Root family, inventors of the iconic Coca-Cola bottle, it has a significant number of artifacts that tie it to the family’s glass company. An internationally renowned team of architects spared no expense on this budgetless creation co-designed by Chapman Root II. This work-of-art has massive glass walls, interior bridges, extraordinary metals, and exotic wood with a design that allows the experience of the surrounding sky, beach, and ocean.
William Morgan brilliantly designed a structural masterpiece that connects the outer and the inner, the public and the private, the entertaining and the relaxing. The groundbreaking interior design by Wayne Berg with systems of screens and pivot panels, unite the internal space and the exterior structure. As you experience the view of the sky and the ocean through the metal structure and the glass wall, you then understand the innovative architecture.
Three-Story Towers: Two fluted concrete structures connected by two interior bridges and a grand pavilion, combine neo-modern contemporary with oceanfront luxury.
Copper Bridge: Thirty feet in length, ten feet high, the cantilever bridge projects horizontally at eight degrees. It appears to define physics, simulating the feeling of flying across. Anchored by three-story stone and a metal artifact, the bridge supports itself by steel cables and copper steps and is proudly featured on the cover of "Interior Design".
Glass Wall: Thirty-foot glass wall created from Coca-Cola glass (just like the bottles) is the tallest and thickest residential glass wall in the world. The vista through it is on the cover of "Master Architect".
Floating Levels: All floors are “off” in the Paul Rudolph style, Morgan’s mentor, and flow throughout the house like the waves of the sea.
Grand Pavilion: Created for entertaining, the views are of the magnificent reflecting pool and the ocean. A second glass wall allows a private entrance to a hidden Japanese Zen Garden with a pond, waterfall, Koi, turtles, and rare palms.
Sail Ceiling: Luxurious library has a free-flowing burl and leopardwood ceiling simulating a sail of an ocean yacht.
Sunset Floor: The marquetry floor in the media room, made of Brazilian mahogany, black ebony, and Burmese teak, reflects the sunset sky giving the floor a red hue.
Weightless Walls: Instead of traditional walls, translucent copper, brass, and steel screens, exotics stone, wood, and glass, created a feeling of special movement.
Secret Stairs: Private metal stairs lead to the bedrooms, and at mid-floors cross thresholds on two axes to hidden rooms. A pigmented art-deco Carrera glass is in the core of the stairs and has another tie to the Root glass company.
Reflecting Pool with Cascades: 63-foot three-lane infinity pool is framed by water cascades, bottle palms, and private access to the beach. Water flowing from the top of the cascades also “off, a la Rudolph” continue the feeling of ocean waves.
Master Suite: Located at the top of the east tower from where you can see dolphins, the suite is lined with travertine. The ensuite has unpolished quartzite walls with skylights, a brass shower, and green onyx walls. Everything is grand yet in minimalist style with countless hidden cabinets.
Entertainment-Style Kitchen: 18-foot Borneo rosewood counter set on a hand-crafted concrete with metallic and glass artifacts connects it to the Root’s glass empire. Designed for large parties or family dinners, it has room for a billiard table to enjoy a game with views of the beach.
Racing Guest House: Located at the birthplace of speed racing, the house has an iconic connection to racing. The two-bedroom guesthouse was originally a private racecar showroom.
Commissioned by: Chapman Root, II; Root family, creators of the iconic Coca-Cola bottle and the bottling and distribution empire
Architected by: William N Morgan (structural); master of minimalist architecture with a degree from Harvard, Wayne Berg (internal); modernist, an architecture professor at Columbia
Notable Publications: "William Morgan Architects: Master Architect", R. McCarter, “Pasanella, + Kline Stolzman + Berg”, O. Ojeda “Interior Design”, Magazine
Notable Awards: Highest National Honor Award from the American Institute of Architects, Modernist Docomomo Award, Honors for Collaborative and Professional Achievement, Regional 2000 Millennium Award of Honor for Design, ATA New York Design Award, Design Excellence Award, AIA, Three Top Design, Firms of the 20th Century Award, Honorary AIA Award
