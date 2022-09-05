Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Vatsala Sastry to be Featured on Close Up Radio

BROOKSVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From Monkeypox, polio, Influenza, and meningitis the world has been facing a myriad of extremely concerning infectious disease health threats. As we continue to battle COVID which has devastatingly claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, there are other infectious diseases spreading rapidly around the world. We must remain on high alert for the possible potential of seeing a surge of COVID with fall and winter approaching and colder months ahead. We must focus on strengthening the U.S. health care system’s preparedness and response plan. It’s imminent we make infectious diseases a global precedence and absolute priority.

Dr. Sastry was inspired to become an infectious diseases doctor so she could help people live longer lives free of pain and diseases. She emphasizes how a simple vaccine or drug could mean a lifetime of freedom from illnesses. Infections can be absolutely cured with a proper diagnosis and her life- long mission is being able to help patients live healthy and successful lives.

Today, she says we are much more equipped to fight COVID-19 should there be a surge because of the number of people who have gotten vaccinated and boosted. In fact, unvaccinated people still face the most risk from COVID-19. She stresses how we should stay up to date on our vaccines and precautions they should take based on their health history and risk tolerance. Vaccine boosters targeted to combat the omicron subvariants and new vaccines are arriving soon and be widely available. Even so, Omicron subvariants can infect the vaccinated, but vaccines still continue protect against serious risk.

Other infectious diseases are looming. For instance, a global outbreak of mosquito diseases such as malaria and west Nile virus are of huge concern The common diseases that are spread through a mosquito bite are Malaria, West Nile, and Zike. With global temperatures rising, ecosystems shifting and mosquitos are spreading into new places formerly unwelcoming to their species, spreading malaria, West Nile virus, and dengue.

Don’t miss Dr. Vatsala Sastry’s informative four part radio series where she will discuss her brilliant research and expertise on infectious diseases, the latest public health threats, and answer any questions you may have.

Close Up Radio will continue its weekly radio series on Dr. Vatsala S. Sastry beginning on Tuesday September 6th at 2 p.m. EST

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno