Derby Barracks/Update-Runaway Juvenile Located
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5003990
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 2000 hours 9/4/2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Coventry
MISSING JUVENILE: Evan Branche
AGE: 16
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
*UPDATE* Branche was located safely.
The Vermont State Police is seeking assistance with locating a runaway juvenile, Evan Branche, who left from a residence on Main Street in the town of Coventry at approximately 2000 hours on 9/4/22. The Vermont State Police has been actively pursuing leads on Evan's whereabouts and is now asking for the public's assistance. A recent picture of Evan is included with this news release. Anyone with information of Evan's whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
The Vermont State Police would like to remind the public that it is a violation of Vermont law to intentionally harbor a runaway juvenile from their legal guardian.
Trooper Jeff Ferrier
Vermont State Police
Troop A - Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Derby, VT 05829
(802) 334-8881