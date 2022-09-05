Submit Release
Derby Barracks/Update-Runaway Juvenile Located

CASE#: 22A5003990

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard                            

 

STATION: Derby

 

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

 

 

DATE/TIME: 2000 hours 9/4/2022

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Coventry

 

 

 

MISSING JUVENILE:  Evan Branche  

 

AGE:  16  

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Coventry, VT  

 

   

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

*UPDATE*  Branche was located safely.

 


 The Vermont State Police is seeking assistance with locating a runaway juvenile, Evan Branche, who left from a residence on Main Street in the town of Coventry at approximately 2000 hours on 9/4/22. The Vermont State Police has been actively pursuing leads on Evan's whereabouts and is now asking for the public's assistance. A recent picture of Evan is included with this news release. Anyone with information of Evan's whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

 

 

 

The Vermont State Police would like to remind the public that it is a violation of Vermont law to intentionally harbor a runaway juvenile from their legal guardian.

 



Trooper Jeff Ferrier

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

(802) 334-8881


