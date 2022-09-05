Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops an Improved Level that Can be Used Without a Helper (CSK-250)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a welder, I wanted to use a level without needing another person to help me," said an inventor from Gray Court, S.C., "so I invented the ADHERENT LEVEL."

The invention sticks easily to hard surfaces and eliminates the need to have a helper holding it. This could speed up jobs and projects as well as save time and money. Easy to use and convenient, the level is Patent-Granted, and a prototype has been created by the inventor.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CSK-250, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

