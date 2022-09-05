Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Emergency Stop Light Detention (CSK-221)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I would see motorist not stopping when an emergency vehicle was approaching and I wanted to create a safety system for intersections to ensure safe passage for emergency vehicles, so I invented this," said an inventor, from Columbia, S.C., "so I invented the EMERGENCY STOP LIGHT DETENTION. My design would give motorists plenty of time to stop to help prevent accidents with an ambulance, police car or fire truck."

The patent-pending invention signals motorists to stop at intersections when an emergency vehicle is approaching. In doing so, it ensures that the EV has the clear right-of-way. As a result, it could help to prevent collisions and confusion and it enhances safety. The invention features an automatic and manual design that is easy to use so it is ideal for emergency services such as police, ambulance, fire, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CSK-221, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

