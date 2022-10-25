Michael Patrick Partners Receives Creative Awards for Hard Seltzer Packaging
San Francisco design studio expands beverage portfolio to coffee, hard seltzer and natural fruit juice.
Our work produces stop-and-think moments that entice buyers to change brand preference at the point of sale.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Patrick Partners announced today that it continues to receive national creative recognition for its packaging and brand identity design. Multiple competitions including Graphic Design USA and Creative Quarterly, have singled out the company’s novel approach developed for the hard seltzer market.
— Keith Pacoma, partner and co-creative director
For three decades, the independent design studio has produced award-winning outcomes for beverages, food, gaming, home goods, medical devices, software and technology.
Most recently, the studio completed an end-to-end brand personality for Pacific Northwest startup Suzie’s Hard Seltzer — one of the few USDA-certified organic offerings in its category. Creative strategy ranged from the brand identity to packaging for 14 flavors, marketing campaign, a suite of promotional videos and POP displays.
Keith Pacoma — studio partner and co-creative director — guides development of brand personalities. Pacoma, states: “Our work produces stop-and-think moments that entice buyers to change brand preference at the point of sale. It all started with gaming and evolved into bottled water, home goods, wine and now our approach to a hard seltzer brand experience.”
Additionally, the explosive gourmet coffee market led the studio to conceive the brand identity for a mobile espresso bar and handmade pastry enterprise — enter ZoomCaffe. The founders of the cafe on wheels witnessed the calming effect of quality food and beverages — a phenomena that drove them to launch a traveling gastronomy experience for patients, their families and staff at Stanford Medical Center. From there, expansion included multiple brick-and-mortar ZoomCaffe locations opening within or near hospitals and clinics.
And everyone knows natural fruit juice sales are skyrocketing. This market event resulted in the studio’s work on the packaging and brand identity for a startup (the name can’t be disclosed at this time) line of farm-to-table, cold-pressed juice products that will be delivered straight to a customer’s door like the days of the ubiquitous milkman.
To demonstrate the studio’s approach to packaging design, Michael Patrick Partners also just released a how-to abstract for industry professionals that focuses on process intricacies. The 28-page publication — originally written exclusively for its clients — is offered free through the studio’s website at michaelpatrickpartners.com/think.
Through the years, Michael Patrick Partners has received 500+ awards from the nation’s most sought-after creative organizations and possesses a body of work that spans banking to beer, education to energy, hard seltzer to healthcare and technology to transportation — startups to the Fortune 1000 and the Fortune 500.
