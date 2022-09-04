Conference promotes cooperation in four southern Lao provinces

HÀ NỘI, VIETNAM, September 4 - A conference to promote cooperation between six Vietnamese localities and four southern provinces of Laos has been held in Pakse, the Lao province of Champasak.

The event, organised by the Vietnamese Consulate General in Pakse, aimed to mark the Việt Nam-Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022 and promote bilateral cooperation in trade and investment.

The conference brought together leaders from six Vietnamese localities, namely southern Bình Dương Province, the central provinces of Quảng Bình, Quảng Nam and Quảng Trị, and the Central Highlands provinces of Kon Tum and Lâm Đồng, and four southern provinces of Laos: Champassak, Sekong, Attapeu and Salavan, as well as several business representatives from both countries.

Vietnamese Consul General in Pakse, Nguyễn Văn Trung highlighted the conference’s significance, saying it offered an opportunity for both countries’ localities to provide and get updates on their potential, strengths and advantages as well as propose co-operation among them.

During the conference, participants discussed several measures to improve the effectiveness of bilateral co-operation in trade, tourism and agriculture.

A memorandum of understanding between the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Quảng Nam Province and the Department of Information, Culture and Tourism of Champasak was signed within the conference’s framework. VNS